‘Serious head injury’: Car crashes into yard
One person has sustained a serious head injury in a crash at Boonah on Wednesday afternoon.
The patient was one of two injured in a two-car crash on Coronation Dr, Boonah, on Wednesday afternoon about 1.33pm.
Paramedics were called to the scene and a rescue helicopter was deployed.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the helicopter was preparing to transport a patient to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
"It looks like they've got a possible serious head injury," the spokeswoman said.
"The helicopter is on the ground and it looks like they're about to airlift the patient."
A second patient is being assessed for back pain.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it appeared a car had veered off the side of the road and into a yard.
