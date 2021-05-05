Menu
A patient is understood to have sustained a serious head injury at the scene of a crash in Boonah.
‘Serious head injury’: Car crashes into yard

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
5th May 2021 3:00 PM
One person has sustained a serious head injury in a crash at Boonah on Wednesday afternoon.

The patient was one of two injured in a two-car crash on Coronation Dr, Boonah, on Wednesday afternoon about 1.33pm.

Paramedics were called to the scene and a rescue helicopter was deployed.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the helicopter was preparing to transport a patient to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"It looks like they've got a possible serious head injury," the spokeswoman said.

"The helicopter is on the ground and it looks like they're about to airlift the patient."

A second patient is being assessed for back pain.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it appeared a car had veered off the side of the road and into a yard.

