Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Bruce Highway is closed due to a serious crash north of Rockhampton.
The Bruce Highway is closed due to a serious crash north of Rockhampton.
News

Serious crash shuts down Bruce Hwy for hours

2nd Nov 2020 5:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bruce Highway will be closed for several hours this morning after a serious traffic crash blocked all lanes north of Rockhampton.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred 10km north of Marlborough about 3am.

Queensland Police issued a statement urging motorists to avoid the area with the road likely to be closed for several hours.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via Marlborough-Serena Road.

More to come.

Originally published as Serious crash shuts down Bruce Hwy for hours

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway crash editors picks marlborough rockhampton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink and drug drivers face Ipswich court

        Premium Content Drink and drug drivers face Ipswich court

        News A man was caught drink driving after consuming seven vodka cruisers

        • 2nd Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Every MP and their dog falls in behind one-woman show

        Premium Content Every MP and their dog falls in behind one-woman show

        Politics Labor MPs stand ready to do whatever is asked of them

        • 2nd Nov 2020 4:59 AM
        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        ‘Worse than Larry’: Mum comes home to storm devastation

        Premium Content ‘Worse than Larry’: Mum comes home to storm devastation

        News Ipswich City Council is working to help residents affected by Saturday’s monster...