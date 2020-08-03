Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews are working to free a woman from the crash.
Crews are working to free a woman from the crash. Crystal Jones
News

SERIOUS CRASH: Four-wheel drive towing caravan rolls

Crystal Jones
Sam Turner
by and
3rd Aug 2020 12:45 PM | Updated: 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: 

A RESCUE helicopter has arrived at a serious car and caravan rollover in Boolboonda. 

Fire crews were in the process of extricating the woman in her 60s when the rescue helicopter arrived, according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokeswoman. 

"They're now waiting for QAS to stabilize the patient before they remove her from the vehicle," she said. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman said the woman has sustained significant leg injuries, while a man in his 60s suffered a chest injury. 

He is now being treated on scene, and is in a stable condition.

More to come

CREWS are at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Gin Gin Mt Perry Road.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash happened 30km from Gin Gin towards Mt Perry. 

A call was made to emergency crews about noon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were working to free a female occupant from the vehicle, while a male was out of the vehicle. 

The extent of injuries is not yet known. 

It is believed the four-wheel drive was towing a caravan when it possibly hit a tree and rolled. 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CBD project hits new high, when new facilities will be ready

        premium_icon CBD project hits new high, when new facilities will be ready

        Council News A new milestone has been reached for the redevelopment of the Ipswich CBD. Here’s when the new facilities are set to open.

        World Junior Cup hopeful keeps Thistles as team to beat

        premium_icon World Junior Cup hopeful keeps Thistles as team to beat

        Hockey Representative player returns to enjoy sharing success with new A-Grade side.

        Comedy relief during COVID-19

        premium_icon Comedy relief during COVID-19

        Entertainment If you’re in need of a cheeky laugh, one Ipswich comic is serving up laughs online...

        ‘Critical week’: No new cases but that may change

        premium_icon ‘Critical week’: No new cases but that may change

        Health Police promising a blitz on people in home quarantine