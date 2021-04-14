Menu
Police are attempting to locate missing Booval woman, 62-year-old Rhonda Gerhardt
News

Serious concerns for missing Ipswich woman

kaitlyn smith
14th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
A DESPERATE search is underway to locate a 62-year-old woman missing from Booval.

Police say Rhonda Gerhardt was last seen on Monday morning at a Glebe Road address.

She has reportedly not been seen or heard from since.

Her vehicle, a white Ford Ecosport with Queensland registration 100YDA, is also missing.

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate the woman.

It is understood loved ones hold concerns for her as she suffers from a medical condition.

Ms Gerhardt is described as caucasian, 160cm tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

