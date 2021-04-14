Serious concerns for missing Ipswich woman
A DESPERATE search is underway to locate a 62-year-old woman missing from Booval.
Police say Rhonda Gerhardt was last seen on Monday morning at a Glebe Road address.
She has reportedly not been seen or heard from since.
Her vehicle, a white Ford Ecosport with Queensland registration 100YDA, is also missing.
Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate the woman.
It is understood loved ones hold concerns for her as she suffers from a medical condition.
Ms Gerhardt is described as caucasian, 160cm tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.