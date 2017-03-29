The serious business of slime, goop and messy play

Slime and goop were the order of the day yesterday as Playgroup Queensland celebrated National Playgroup Week.

In Ipswich, Queens Park played host to the event which was themed Messy Play.

Playgroup Queensland CEO, Stephen Alderman explained: "Introducing messy play into a child's day is important as it gives them the chance to experience a wide range of sensory experiences.

"It helps develop fine and gross motor skills, early math's concepts, connect with others and creative talent. It also is a chance for parents to take part in an activity designed to put a smile on the face of their child while learning!"

Held every March, National Playgroup Week has previously been celebrated in the city, but this year it was decided to host playgroups in Ipswich, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Rockhampton, Cairns and Mt Isa.

Playgroups are one of the most popular and enduring grassroots movements for families with young children, and are an important part of the early childhood experience.

"Our goal is to give families the resources that inspire them to play with their child. Children are active learners and learn through play and when you combine their natural curiosity with a parent's or carer's support and encouragement you are giving a child valuable learning tools for the future," Mr Alderman said.