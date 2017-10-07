Series will show indigenous stars are not just footballers

KYLE Anderson is hoping Queensland's International Pro Darts Showdown Series will show that indigenous sports stars are not just footballers or basketballers.

Anderson, the first Aboriginal to hit a nine-dart finish at the PDC World Darts Championships, is proud of his Noongar heritage and wants to show Queensland just how good a darts player he is.

He is one of the star turns when multiple world champion Phil The Power Taylor plays at Brisbane in January.

The Perth-born 30-year-old Anderson, whose brother Beau is also a professional darts player, can't wait for the tour to start and show that it's not all about the likes of Lance Franklin, Patty Mills or Greg Inglis in indigenous sport and he is out to prove that darts players too can spread the message.

He did have one or two small problems coming through the ranks but was taught at a young age about how to deal with racism.

"I had nothing through juniors because we are all kids the same age," Anderson said.

"We see each other for who we are and not for the colour of our skin.

"In the senior ranks you got that same feel but there are people who look on that side of the fence.

"I was taught at a young age by my father that whatever happens you have got to learn how to bite your tongue and get through it."

Anderson, whose nickname is "The Original", always has an Aboriginal shirt on when playing darts, something he is hugely proud of.

"The main reason why I wear it is to show that we are not just AFL footy players, basketball players or mainstream football or rugby codes. We can play darts, we can play soccer.

"David Williams and Travis Dodd have shown we can play soccer.

"It's not just the mainstream sports, we can do other things.

"I just wear it for the family back home and show all the brothers and sisters that I am thinking of them and I am wearing it like a glove on my hand.

"I am proud."

Anderson is calling for Queenslanders to get out and support the International Pro Darts Showdown Series and said it was important to the growth of the game in Australia.

"It's very good to have these events across Australia," Anderson, who recently won the Auckland Masters, said. "We screamed for it for years and it fell on deaf ears. We got the first one in Sydney and everyone showed how much they loved it.

"I have done a couple of shows in Townsville, Brisbane and Gold Coast.

"The only place I haven't been to is Mackay, so I am looking forward to that one.

"It's a new door to be opened.''

The International Pro Darts Showdown Series begins in Brisbane on January 10-11 at the Royal International Convention Centre and rumbles on to the Gold Coast Events Centre at the Gold Coast Turf Club on January 17-18 and will move to Townsville Stadium on January 24-25 before finishing off at the Mackay Entertainment Centre on January 27-28.

Tickets are available from Ticketek with details at prodartsshowdownseries.com.au.