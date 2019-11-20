Serial thief forgets his court dates

A THIEF who nicked a memory card from a telephone company display claimed he forgot he held no licence when police caught him twice driving.

He also failed to remember to turn up at court more than once.

But Shawn Ungerer-Dean did turn up at an Ipswich court this week as he was already in police custody.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said on January 2, Ungerer-Dean walked into an Optus store at North Ipswich at 2pm and took a $45 memory card which he put in the pocket of his shorts before walking out.

It was captured on CCTV.

Two days later, police saw Ungerer-Dean at the Riverlink shopping centre wearing the same cap he had on in the CCTV footage.

Sgt Dick said when spoken to, Ungerer-Dean made full admissions.

On August 15, Ungerer-Dean walked into a Rebel Sports store and stole a bag and Adidas shorts, later telling police he “didn’t have the money but wanted something new”.

Shawn Alan Charles Ungerer-Dean, 27, from Riverview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing a memory card; stealing shorts and a bag; three counts of failing to appear in court; driving when unlicensed at Blacksoil on September 16; and driving unlicensed at Beaudesert on September 21.

Sgt Dick said Ungerer-Dean had not held a licence after his learner-permit expired in November 2015.

In the first incident, he was nabbed behind the wheel of Holden Commodore in Blacksoil at 1.15am, and the second five days later at 9.15pm in Beaudesert.

Sgt Dick said a male passenger in the car at Beaudesert told officers they were heading to the hospital at Logan because a female in the car suffered epilepsy.

It was pointed out they’d just driven past the Beaudesert hospital.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Ungerer-Dean said he offended because of lifestyle and financial issues. He now has a job.

He was held in police custody for two days before his court appearance.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Ungerer-Dean he had plenty of time to sort out his licence. She noted his long criminal history but that he had co-operated with police.

Ungerer-Dean was sentenced to six months and 14 days jail for his stealing and for failing to attend court offences. He was fined $500 for his driving offences.

Finding that it was in both his and the community’s interest he return to his new job Ms Sturgess gave Ungerer-Dean immediate parole.