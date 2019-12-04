Shoplifter banned from every store after stealing sandwich

Serial shoplifter Anna Burns stole a sandwich. Now she's not allowed into any shops.

A serial shoplifter who has been banned from entering any shop in England has been caught red-handed yet again.

A judge told Anna Burns, of Swindon, just two weeks ago she was prohibited from entering any store except her local Tesco Metro and a walk-in pharmacy.

But despite the order, the 33-year-old strolled into a number of shops on Saturday including chain bakery Greggs were she was busted stealing a $A12.50 sandwich, according to Metro.

Over the weekend Burns appeared in court where she admitted breaching her unusual bail conditions but denied the allegations of theft.

Burns has pleaded guilty to theft charges.

The serial thief claimed she had taken an overdose of sleeping pills and can't remember the incident.

Burns will face Swindon Magistrates Court on December 23 but is also due in court this Friday to be sentenced for previous offences.

Those crimes relate to theft from a range of different stores and include items such as mascara, watches, clothing, and more than $100 worth of food and drink from chain Costa Coffee.

This Tesco is one of two shops Burns is allowed to enter. Hopefully the CCTV works.

When Burns last appeared in court to face these allegations, she claimed she was ill and was given bail to seek medical attention up the road.

But she failed to appear on the next time she was due to face court.

"Being frank about it," prosecutor Peter Pride told the court, according to the Daily Mail, "this matter was listed for sentence on Monday and as your honour knows, Ms Burns arrived late.

"You honour was very clear of the need (for her) to be here on Friday."

Last month, Burns also pleaded guilty of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of goods from Marks and Spencer as well as a few items from Sainsbury's.

She was ordered to not enter any shops other than the local provider of basic groceries and a pharmacy.

A judge was reported as voicing his frustration with the thief ahead of yet another appearance.

"Make sure you are here," they said. "I think you've managed to get here once out of about a dozen occasions on time."