Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Serial rapist Fardon to be free man

by Tracey Ferrier
28th Aug 2018 8:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOTORIOUS rapist Robert John Fardon will soon be a free man after lawyers for the Queensland Government lost a bid to have his supervision order extended.

Robert John Fardon
Robert John Fardon

Fardon, who has an extensive history of sexual offending including raping a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint, was jailed in 1989 for the rape of a woman.

His full-time release date for that offence was in 2003, but he was kept locked up after being deemed too dangerous to be in the community.

He was finally released on a supervision order in 2006, which he repeatedly breached before being thrown back in jail in 2008 on another charge of rape. That conviction was later overturned on appeal.

After a lengthy fight with the Government, Fardon finally won his release on a new supervision order in 2014.

He has not breached any conditions of that order while living in the community.

His exact location has been kept secret but he is believed to have been living with other sex offenders near a southeast Queensland jail.

Lawyers for Queensland's Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath took the unusual step of seeking to have his supervision order extended beyond its October expiry date. However they lost their Supreme Court bid yesterday, meaning Fardon, now 69, will no longer be subject to curfews, counselling or restrictions on where he can live.

The Government's lawyers had argued Fardon remained a danger to the community without the order, which gave him support in times of stress, frustration and anger.

In dismissing the application Justice David Jackson said psychiatric evidence showed Fardon's risk of reoffending was low, and that he had shown a strong desire to remain out of prison.

Justice Jackson ruled there were "not reasonable grounds" for believing he was an unacceptable risk if released.

Related Items

Show More
crime criminal john fardon queensland rapist release

Top Stories

    REVEALED: State’s top schools for NAPLAN results

    premium_icon REVEALED: State’s top schools for NAPLAN results

    News PRIVATE girls’ schools have dominated this year’s NAPLAN results.

    • 28th Aug 2018 12:52 PM
    Home-cooked food at the heart of new Ipswich eatery

    premium_icon Home-cooked food at the heart of new Ipswich eatery

    News Suburban Eats opens the door to quality food

    Council boss moves to dump ex-councillors from CBD project

    premium_icon Council boss moves to dump ex-councillors from CBD project

    Council News The meeting was called to discuss the council’s representatives

    Truck Burnouts pull a big crowd

    Truck Burnouts pull a big crowd

    News Almost 150 trucks entered in the event.

    • 28th Aug 2018 11:46 AM

    Local Partners