Inside Milat’s 11-year affair with his brother’s wife

Milat in 1983, aged 39, with a WWI machine gun and his then-wife Karen at the Buxton home of his brother Alex.

IVAN Milat's long-time mistress has revealed her unwavering love for Australia's most infamous serial killer, telling The Daily Telegraph: "I can't forget … I'll always love him."

Breaking her silence for the first time, Marilyn Milat-Tempest - who enjoyed secret trysts with Ivan while in a relationship with his brother Boris - revealed she still holds a candle for the backpacker killer as he battles oesophageal and stomach cancer at Long Bay jail, where he is serving out seven life sentences.

"I don't want him to die, he's sick, I don't love him like that, anymore, well … I always will (love him) … I've kept the name all these years," the former fish and chip shop owner said from behind her front door in Gosford on the Central Coast.

"Ivan is Ivan, he's different to anyone I've met. In his last days I can't forget (him) … I worry for his health."

Marilyn Milat-Tempest outside her home on Tuesday. Picture: John Grainger



The pair's 11-year affair began in the early '60s and divided the notorious Milat clan when it became known Ivan had fathered a secret love child with Marilyn - Lynise, who is now 54.

The former road worker was arrested in May 1994 and sentenced two years later for the murder of seven backpackers from 1989-1993. The victims' bodies were found decomposing in makeshift graves in NSW's Belanglo State Forest.

Milat in an undated photo. Picture: Supplied

Those who know Marilyn said she has kept tabs on Ivan Milat, now 74, and was one of the first to know he would be transferred from Prince of Wales Hospital, where he recently underwent surgery to re-open his oesophagus, to the prison hospital in Malabar.

"I worry for him, I call Long Bay jail almost every day to see how he's doing, they tell me he's OK," she said.

Ivan and Marilyn embarked on their torrid affair while he was living with wife Karen and their children in Blackett, Western Sydney, and she was in a relationship with his labourer brother, Boris, with whom she had a daughter Charlene.

Whenever Boris worked away Ivan would visit their home in Woy Woy.

On May 5, 1965, Marilyn's second daughter Lynise was born and it became an open secret she was Ivan's love child.

Boris suspected an affair and issued her with an ultimatum telling her to end it or he would leave with the girls.

He drove her in his Ford to a park where he had arranged for Ivan to meet them and ordered Marilyn to tell him it was over.

Watching Marilyn giggle in the front seat of Ivan's car, Boris stormed over with a torch and repeatedly hit him about the head, according to true crime bestseller Sins of The Brother.

Ivan Milat’s daughter Lynise with his brother Boris in 1987.

The affair ended, and Boris and Marilyn moved with Charlene and Lynise further north to Niagara Park.

Boris and Marilyn eventually wed and split years later with Marilyn­ going on to briefly marry chip shop owner Ken Tempest.

Lynise with her boyfriend at the time Paul Gould. Picture: Supplied

However, it appears Marilyn has never lost her feelings for Ivan. More than 10 years after their romance ended, she even asked him marry her when she learned his wife Karen was divorcing him, but he refused.

"Ivan was always at Marilyn's house in Niagara Park, he was incredibly charismatic, different to Boris," Lynise's former boyfriend, Paul Gould, told The Daily Telegraph.

"Ivan had the swagger, he was a womaniser, he never committed to Marilyn, he didn't want the charge of the two girls. They saw each other for more than 10 years, she was obsessed by him.

"She loved it when he turned up … they'd sit in the bedroom talking for hours. She's never stopped loving him. Lynise didn't know for years that Boris wasn't her father, he raised her as his own."

Marilyn refused to say if she visits Ivan in hospital but maintains he is coping well in prison hospital: "I think he'll be all right for a while."

The ailing serial killer Ivan Milat after being treated leaving Prince of Wales Hospital. Picture: Diimex

Boris Milat appeared on Australian Story in 2004. Picture: ABC