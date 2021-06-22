Joseph Mast has a history of evading public transport fares, but law changes mean magistrates only have the power to issue further fines.

Joseph Mast has a history of evading public transport fares, but law changes mean magistrates only have the power to issue further fines.

A FREEBIE chasing commuter has notched up 54 charges for evading fares on Queensland’s public transport network, a court has heard.

An Ipswich magistrate expressed concern that fare evasion was now a “fine only” offence, after state government legislation changes restricted the punishment that could be dished out.

Joseph Josea Paul Mast, 30, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to evading a rail fare on May 15.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Mast was a serial fare evader.

His latest offence was detected by officers checking tickets of passengers travelling a Brisbane to Ipswich train.

Joseph Mast leaves court after pleading guilty to evading a public transport fare.

Mast had no ticket, telling the officers he was going to Booval.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Mast that she had counted 53 previous charges for fare evasion on his record.

Ms Sturgess said she previously would have been able to sentence him to a maximum three months in jail, but the state government had changed the law, allowing magistrates only to issue fines for the offence.

Ms Sturgess said his more recent fare evasion offences included one in January and three in February.



Ms Sturgess fined Mast $266, saying it would be added to all his other fines with SPER.

Originally published as Serial fare evader told jail no longer an option