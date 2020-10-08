Serial court dodger ordered to be tracked down and arrested

POLICE have been issued a warrant to track down Rodney Lee Gorry after his alleged abysmal track record of not showing up to court when he needs to appear.

Gorry was due to appear at Charleville District Court on October 7 but was nowhere to be found.

Counsel for defence barrister Phillip Hardcastle told the court that Gorry “on a number of occasions failed to produce himself to court”.

“When police visited Gorry’s bail address, his mother had informed police that he was not in Ipswich, but without him, in Charleville.

“However there was contact between him and a solicitor with ATSILS, whereby he’s again been informed that he had to be in court today, and he’s known that for some time.

“And then he told the solicitor he wouldn’t be coming.”

Mr Hardcastle said he is not in a position to oppose a warrant for Gorry’s arrest.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi told the court she has an affidavit that shows the police’s attempt to locate Gorry at his Ipswich address.

But Judge Catherine Muir queried whether she could be satisfied that Gorry was aware he was supposed to be in court today, to Ms Soldi.

Ms Soldi said the affidavit only shows the unsuccessful attempts that police had in trying to find Gorry.

“There is always a residential address on a bail undertaking and an obligation on a defendant to notify [of any changes],” Ms Soldi told Judge Muir.

Ms Soldi later told the court it was also a special condition of Gorry’s bail that he seeks approval from the Director of Public Prosecutions if he were to live elsewhere.

Mr Hardcastle told the court that Gorry contacted solicitor Laurie Parker on the morning of October 6, a day before the proceeding, and Mr Parker explained to Gorry that he was required in court on October 7.

“Gorry rang back later in the day and he had told... the solicitor that he was on the way out,” Mr Hardcastle said.

“So he was reminded that he had to be here today and to stop ‘fooling around’, I think were the words quoted.

“And then he then said he wouldn’t come.”

Judge Muir was then satisfied that the defendant was aware of his need to appear in court on that date, and after Rodney Lee Gorry’s name was called outside the courtroom three times, a warrant for his arrest was ordered.