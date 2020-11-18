Serial Burnett sex pest to spend Christmas behind bars

A 54-YEAR-OLD Burnett man, who has spent years on probation for similar offences, is behind bars after masturbating in view of an elderly resident.

A "repeat" and "persistent" South Burnett sex offender exposed his genitals in the carpark of Murgon IGA and was caught masturbating in view of a member of the public.

The 54-year-old Proston father, Paul Andrew Adams, was charged on July 9, receiving bail on August 5.

Mr Adams faced Murgon Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to one count each of an indecent act, namely masturbating, and wilful exposure.

The court heard that Adams has a "full page" of criminal history regarding similar acts and has previously been on probation for a total of 13 years for multiple similar offences.

Solicitor Mark Werner from J.A Carroll Solicitors said Adams' indecent offending continued over a period of time but occurred on his own property and was in full view of an elderly resident.

"He said he never said anything, never suggested anything," Mr Werner said.

"It was always at a distance."

Mr Werner also told the court that Adams required reconstructive surgery on both shoulders, which would make a prison sentence difficult.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said the acts have had "significant impact" on the woman who witnessed the incident..

"The complainant is in [their] 70s and has been deeply affected by your behaviour," Mr Sinclair said.

"[They] described feeling very uncomfortable and frightened."

Magistrate Sinclair said the woman had to go to hospital for panic attacks and take medication as a result of the Adams' behaviour.

"Your behaviour is made far more serious by the fact that it's not your first time," he said.

"No person in society should have to put up with the behaviour you have displayed."

Mr Sinclair said Adams has had "years of probation to stop offending" and is now middle-aged.

"The only option I have is to give you imprisonment," he said.

Mr Adams was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for the charge of an indecent act and three months for the charge of wilful exposure, along with a five year restraining order.

"You will not have any contact with the person," he said.

"You are not to masturbate any place where [they] can see you."