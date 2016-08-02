SEQ’s top 10 death trap intersections to avoid

The worst intersection death traps in southeast Queensland have been named as the state launches into a massive $21.7 billion roads cash splash.

Top-level state government documents list the top 10 intersections for fatalities and serious crashes, using data collected over the past decade and as recently as September.

The latest statistics show intersections in Brisbane's north, at the Gold Coast and in Logan as the worst for putting motorists in hospital.

Top of the list was the intersection of Albany Creek Rd, Robinson Rd West and Gympie Rd at Aspley, where 19 crashes have occurred over the past decade with 24 people seriously injured up to September last year.

Robinson Rd West, a major feeder road to Gympie and Sandgate roads, and is where three people died between 1992 and 2014.

The Robinson Rd West intersection was also where a pedestrian was hit and killed in 2001.

Gympie Rd at Rode Rd was another northside hot spot where 15 crashes resulted in 21 people suffering serious injuries or being hospitalised in the past three years.

Another Brisbane death trap is the intersection of Lutwyche Rd and Kedron Park Rd at Kedron, opposite the historic Kedron Park Hotel.

The intersection at Kedron, where there were 18 serious crashes recorded.

Twenty-five people ended up seriously injured after 18 serious crashes at the intersection, which was bumped down two places on the list after it was named the state's most dangerous for two years in a row last year, before the updated data.

There were nine serious crashes at that hot spot with 16 people so badly injured they were taken to hospital between 2017-2019.

Ironically, the site is opposite the State Emergency Services headquarters and near Kedron State High School.

While gridlock hampers inner-city roads, Brisbane's CBD also got a mention in the latest data, with the intersection of Gipps St, Kemp Place and Ann St, in Fortitude Valley recording 22 serious casualties.

Kemp Place and Ann st, in Fortitude Valley was one of the intersection hot spots.

There was a slight reprieve for motorists on Logan's Chambers Flat Rd at School Road in Park Ridge, which was in the top 10 last year after 13 people were seriously injured in the three years from January 2017.

Instead, Logan's City Rd and Logan Rd intersection at Beenleigh made the list at number six after 20 people were taken to hospital or seriously injured at the spot over the past decade.

Gold Coast intersections also made the latest list with Nerang Broadbeach Rd at the Hooker Boulevard and Bermuda St intersection at Clear Island Waters on the Gold Coast recording 18 serious crashes in the past three years with 27 people suffering serious injuries.

Clear Island Waters residents have lodged complaints with the state government over the intersection after being plagued by late-night hoons.

Nerang Broadbeach Rd where 18 serious crashes were recorded with 27 people suffering serious injuries.

It is close to Paradise Island, Clifford Street and Remembrance Drive intersection which was ranked the third most dangerous in the state last year.

Another Gold Coast death trap intersection to make the latest top 10 list was at the intersection of Clifford St and the Gold Coast Highway at Surfers Paradise, where 32 people were seriously injured after 16 crashes in that area.

Twenty people were seriously injured at the Gateway Motorway and Mt Gravatt Capalaba Rd intersection and 17 hurt at Mackenzie Orange Grove Rd and Riawena Rd at Salisbury.

RACQ spokesman Lauren Ritchie said many of the intersections named on the latest list were regularly congested and some were difficult for drivers to negotiate.

"Congested roads with higher traffic volumes, vehicles regularly entering and exiting and higher speed limits all increase the risk of crashes due to the number of cars interacting with each other on the road," Ms Ritchie said.

"We need all levels of government to commit to road and intersection upgrades that relieve congestion and reduce crashes, and to provide alternative transport options and routes.

"Most crashes are caused by human error, so remember to be patient, don't rush, pay attention to traffic signals and signs, and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front."

The four-year Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program includes $21.7 billion of works across local, state and national networks.

