SEQ's enthusiastic response to huge T20 Country Challenge

EXPERIENCED SEQ Stormers head coach Craig Jesberg is counting on enthusiasm more so than experience when his team contests this weekend's Bulls Masters T20 Country Challenge in Bundaberg.

With Gold Coast players no longer available for selection, this year's SEQ combination features mainly Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association first graders, along with some talented Beaudesert, Beenleigh and Warehouse competition cricketers.

"When I had to pick the side, there was a bit of youth there. We haven't got the big players,'' Jesberg said.

For loyal representative coach Jesberg, that provides a challenge given the SEQ side will face some quality opponents in Bundaberg on Saturday and Sunday.

However, Jesberg has always promoted local talent and knows the ability players in his latest team have, led by ever-energetic captain Matt Guest.

"He captained Webb Shield last year to their win,'' Jesberg said of Guest.

"Ever since Schaeffer Shield last year, he has really picked up his game. He's a different player now.

"I'm more than happy to back him as a young player, a young captain of a young side.

"We are full of enthusiasm that's for sure.''

Centrals and SEQ captain Matt Guest. Cordell Richardson

Former state player Jesberg said that youth could make a difference if his team wins the big moments.

"It's a pretty tough comp. There's not much between first and last,'' Jesberg said.

"That's why it's important in T20s to take those one percenters and run with it because it doesn't come along very often.

"Once you get momentum, you've got to keep it.''

He hopes players returning for SEQ learn from previous T20 competitions and continue improving.

"We saw that last year when we went from Bulls Masters (T20 series in Mackay) - we were none from three - and then we won the last game,'' he said.

"Then we went to Schaeffer (Shield) and we just got knocked out in the final. It was a huge change about because our catching and our fielding was 10 times better than it was in Mackay.''

Laidley's Michael Topp is a key player for the Stormers. Cordell Richardson

Jesberg said senior players like Michael Topp (Laidley) and Geoff Klease (Centrals) would have crucial roles.

"It's T20 and we really lent on Toppie last year,'' Jesberg said. "He got us a lot of scores because he's a powerful hitter and he can clear the fence.''

Vice-captain Charles Matthews, from the Warehouse competition, is the number one wicketkeeper.

Key additions include Brothers recruit Danussika Gamaralalage, who has impressed in the early rounds of the 2019-20 season.

The Stormers open their latest Bulls Masters T20 campaign against the Gold Coast side on Saturday morning before an afternoon game against a North Queensland outfit.

Sunday morning's clash is against the Mackay Whitsundays team, after which the final one v two playoffs will be determined.

The SEQ team is travelling together by bus to Bundaberg today.

SEQ Stormers team: Todd Anderson (Northsiders), Troy Cooper (Northsiders), Elliot Fuller (Gold Coast Warehouse), Danussika Gamaralalage (Brothers Ipswich), Matthew Guest (captain, Central Districts), Geoff Klease (Centrals), Charles Matthews (vice captain, Warehouse), Eugene Moore (Warehouse), Sebastian Schooley-Wheeler (Warehouse), Michael Topp (Laidley District), David Tyler (Centrals), Lachlan Vellacott (Centrals). Coach: Craig Jesberg. Manager: Kevin Cumming. Scorer: Gian Taviani.

Meanwhile, the Ipswich Logan Hornets continue their two-day Queensland Premier Grade match against Gold Coast at Pippen Oval on Saturday morning. The Hornets will be keen to consolidate after making 321 last weekend.

The Hornets Second Grade side resume their match at Baxter Oval on Saturday, having reached 0/8 at stumps after Gold Coast declared at 5/403.

In women's cricket on Sunday, the Hornets first graders are playing T20 games against Sandgate Redcliffe (10am) and Wynnum Manly (2.15pm) at Tingalpa.

The Ipswich Logan Hornets Taverners team play Gold Coast at Baxter Oval on Sunday.

Game day

T20 Bulls Masters tournament in Bundaberg: Saturday (9.30am) - SEQ Stormers v Gold Coast Thunder, 2pm: v North Qld. Sunday (9am): v Mackay Whitsundays.

The fourth round of Harding Madsen Shield is next weekend, along with resumption of IWMCA first division fixtures.

IWMCA 2nd Grade Rd 1 Saturday: Laidley v Northsiders at Bichel Oval; Centrals v Thunder at Limestone Park; Redbacks v Fassifern at Bruce Raleigh Oval; Brothers bye.

3rd Grade: Centrals v Brothers/Fassifern at Limestone Park No.2; Thunder Storm v Springfield at Tivoli No.1; Thunder Ducks v Laidley at Tivoli No.2; Northsiders v Bundamba Strollers at Sternberg Oval; Redbacks Raiders v Redbacks Walesendia at Strollers.