SEQ takes 18 of State’s top 20 car theft hot spots

South east Queensland motorists have been warned to be vigilant about car security as new RACQ insurance data showed 18 of State's top 20 suburbs for car theft were all located in the region.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton said RACQ received more than 50,000 claims for stolen vehicles in the past three years.

"This is not a list you want to feature on and it's shocking to see most thefts coming from the south east," Ms Clinton said.

"Unfortunately for those living in Southport - it's the worst place for car theft in Queensland.

"If you own a Toyota Landcruiser, Ford Falcon or Toyota Corolla you're also at risk, with these models topping the wish list for thieves."

Ms Clinton said motorists needed to make simple safety precautions a priority.

"Always lock your car and ensure all windows are up when you leave it unattended," she said.

"Wherever possible park in a secure garage or park somewhere well-lit and well-populated.

"Thieves are often opportunistic so don't tempt them by leaving valuables visible inside.

"Importantly, treat your keys like cash. Keep them on you and don't leave them lying around."

Top 20 suburbs for stolen cars (1 January 2015-31 December 2017):

Southport

Red Hill

Harristown

Caboolture

Inala

Sunnybank Hills

Zillmere

Oxley

Fortitude Valley

Arundel

Ipswich

Durack

Molendinar

Logan Central

Maryborough

Buderim

Tanah Merah

Greenslopes

Loganholme

Balmoral.

