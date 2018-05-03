Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Car theft hot spots
News

SEQ takes 18 of State’s top 20 car theft hot spots

3rd May 2018 12:01 AM

South east Queensland motorists have been warned to be vigilant about car security as new RACQ insurance data showed 18 of State's top 20 suburbs for car theft were all located in the region.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton said RACQ received more than 50,000 claims for stolen vehicles in the past three years.

"This is not a list you want to feature on and it's shocking to see most thefts coming from the south east," Ms Clinton said.

"Unfortunately for those living in Southport - it's the worst place for car theft in Queensland.

"If you own a Toyota Landcruiser, Ford Falcon or Toyota Corolla you're also at risk, with these models topping the wish list for thieves."

Ms Clinton said motorists needed to make simple safety precautions a priority.

"Always lock your car and ensure all windows are up when you leave it unattended," she said.

"Wherever possible park in a secure garage or park somewhere well-lit and well-populated.

"Thieves are often opportunistic so don't tempt them by leaving valuables visible inside.

"Importantly, treat your keys like cash. Keep them on you and don't leave them lying around."

Top 20 suburbs for stolen cars (1 January 2015-31 December 2017):

    Southport
    Red Hill
    Harristown
    Caboolture
    Inala
    Sunnybank Hills
    Zillmere
    Oxley
    Fortitude Valley
    Arundel
    Ipswich
    Durack
    Molendinar
    Logan Central
    Maryborough
    Buderim
    Tanah Merah
    Greenslopes
    Loganholme
    Balmoral.
 

crime racq stolen cars
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Historic Raceway nears end of a fine era

    premium_icon Historic Raceway nears end of a fine era

    Motor Sports HAVING first competed at Tivoli Raceway in 1972, Kevin Mortimer will have mixed feelings when the facility closes later this year.

    • 3rd May 2018 12:05 AM
    Popular Ipswich cafe goes up for sale, find out why

    premium_icon Popular Ipswich cafe goes up for sale, find out why

    Business Plus another favourite is about to change hands

    • 3rd May 2018 12:01 AM
    'Cowardly, shameful': Judge slams attack on partner

    premium_icon 'Cowardly, shameful': Judge slams attack on partner

    Crime Woman strangled, beaten, left naked

    • 3rd May 2018 12:00 AM
    Woman's foul rant outside court 'not smart'

    premium_icon Woman's foul rant outside court 'not smart'

    Crime All apologies for tirade over shoes

    • 3rd May 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners