Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

SEQ storms signal arrival of radar watching season

Greg Osborn
by
27th Aug 2019 3:49 PM | Updated: 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STORM season is still months away but radar watching season is here. 

It comes with the Bureau of Meteorology's Mt Stapylton radar showing showers and the odd thunderstorm developing over southeast Queensland this afternoon.

"We've got some activity along the Great Dividing Range, just near Toowoomba and down towards Warwick at the moment," Meteorologist Harry Clark said. 

"It's going to continue moving towards east later today.

"There's a reasonable chance Ipswich might see something too, although it's going to be a little bit hit and miss as to where any of these storms form.

"Tomorrow's looking more likely and widespread, with a medium to high chance of showers or a storm," Clark said.

"And if it does develop tomorrow it will probably be towards the evening.

"There won't be huge totals of rainfall with any of this either, most likely falls of less than 10mm."

bureau of meteorology ipswich weather storm season thunderstorms weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Truckie's promise to little girl with deadly brain tumour

    premium_icon Truckie's promise to little girl with deadly brain tumour

    News Little Issabella has less than 18 months left to live due to a 15cm brain tumour, but that didn't stop a truckie making some of her last moments her happiest.

    38-year-old woman missing from Chuwar

    38-year-old woman missing from Chuwar

    News Police are seeking assistance from the public.

    Emergency services perform rescue high above Bremer River

    premium_icon Emergency services perform rescue high above Bremer River

    News Passerbys stood and watched as the rescue unfolded.