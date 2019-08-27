SEQ storms signal arrival of radar watching season

STORM season is still months away but radar watching season is here.

It comes with the Bureau of Meteorology's Mt Stapylton radar showing showers and the odd thunderstorm developing over southeast Queensland this afternoon.

Radar watching season has begun! Showers and the odd (non-severe) thunderstorm 🌩️ developing over #SEQ at the moment. Storms will be hit and miss today, with activity more widespread tomorrow. https://t.co/Obbuc4v53b pic.twitter.com/tQv82soQLv — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) August 27, 2019

"We've got some activity along the Great Dividing Range, just near Toowoomba and down towards Warwick at the moment," Meteorologist Harry Clark said.

"It's going to continue moving towards east later today.

"There's a reasonable chance Ipswich might see something too, although it's going to be a little bit hit and miss as to where any of these storms form.

"Tomorrow's looking more likely and widespread, with a medium to high chance of showers or a storm," Clark said.

"And if it does develop tomorrow it will probably be towards the evening.

"There won't be huge totals of rainfall with any of this either, most likely falls of less than 10mm."