Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WEATHER WATCH: BoM latest on SEQ storms

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms have eased over southeast Queensland, however storms could potentially redevelop later this afternoon, particularly inland.

Conditions will be closely monitored and further warnings will be issued when warranted.

EARLIER: A severe thunderstorm warning for DAMAGING WINDS has been issued for people in Redland City and parts of Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay council areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 1:25pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Cleveland, Caboolture, Narangba and Burpengary.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast.

They are forecast to affect Redcliffe, Beachmere, Bribie Island and Beerburrum by 1:55pm and Caloundra, the area southwest of Caloundra, waters off Bribie Island and northern Bribie Island by 2:25pm.

81km/h gusts recorded at Beaudesert.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

Photos
View Gallery

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure loose outdoor items.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Topics:  ipswich storm warning

Ipswich Queensland Times
WATCH: Labor government to be sworn in next week

WATCH: Labor government to be sworn in next week

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls has called Annastacia Palaszczuk to concede defeat in last month’s Queensland election and will not contest a party leadership ballot to be...

Amazon will have Australian retail challenges, expert warns

Amazon Australia is here.

The 'game changer' in Australian retail will come sometime next year

Devastating flooding silenced Ipswich's sounds of bowling

Debra and David Buttner owners of Skateaway Bundamba were devastated to see the damage done to their business.

A flood worse than 1974 was all it took to rob the Ipswich region.

Child-abusing former scout leader's 'light' jail term stays

Brock Emil Dittman was jailed on charges including child exploitation offences.

Top court says sentence is soft - so why can't they do anything?

Local Partners