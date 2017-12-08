WEATHER WATCH: BoM latest on SEQ storms

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms have eased over southeast Queensland, however storms could potentially redevelop later this afternoon, particularly inland.

Conditions will be closely monitored and further warnings will be issued when warranted.

EARLIER: A severe thunderstorm warning for DAMAGING WINDS has been issued for people in Redland City and parts of Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay council areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 1:25pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Cleveland, Caboolture, Narangba and Burpengary.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast.

They are forecast to affect Redcliffe, Beachmere, Bribie Island and Beerburrum by 1:55pm and Caloundra, the area southwest of Caloundra, waters off Bribie Island and northern Bribie Island by 2:25pm.

81km/h gusts recorded at Beaudesert.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.