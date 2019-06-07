Menu
LOOKING AHEAD: Brothers forward Denman Ah You will be keen to join his teammates in regaining winning form after last week's loss to the resurgent Redbank Plains.
SEQ reps back for heavyweight duel

Tom Bushnell
7th Jun 2019 5:51 PM
THE stage is set for an explosive Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade encounter between Goodna and Brothers on Sunday.

With both powerhouse sides suffering shock losses in round 11, they will be desperate to secure the important competition points.

Despite dropping last week's game, Brothers (29) remain on top and Goodna (27) are smarting after being overtaken by Swifts (28).

Clashes between the two are typically fiery, and with both coaches demanding better from their players, expect both units to turn up with intent.

Fanning the flames even further, each will welcome back with open arms their representative stars who did their city and their region proud at the QRL State Championships last weekend.

Back in action for the Eagles are freakish fullback Brett Kelly and inspirational leader of the pack Zach Lemberg.

Goodna coach Corey Kirk is counting on the duo bringing substantial gains.

"It is normally a good contest between us and Brothers,” Kirk said.

"Having both teams keen to return to the winner's circle should only add to that.”

Though paying credit to the Tigers, Kirk admitted he had pencilled in a win and the 20-16 last-round defeat was a horrible result.

He said he was particularly disappointed with the attitude some of his troops displayed and called on them to make amends.

"The boys accepted that it was not up to standard and they have trained really hard,” he said.

"We've addressed a few things and hopefully we've turned the corner.

"We're keen to get back out there and keep our unbeaten home record intact.”

Making their return to the Brethren are guileful halfback Chris Ash, tireless lock Robert Kennedy and dominant prop Josh Afoa.

However, they will be without menacing fullback Wesley Conlon who has family commitments.

Brothers coach Jason Connors said the three SEQ standouts were sorely missed during the surprise 40-34 loss to Redbank Plains.

He said Afoa's go-forward would be invaluable, as would Ash's organisation skills.

Kennedy is expected to strengthen the blue and white's middle third.

"That's what we missed I think,” Connors said.

With both outfits almost at full strength, the Brothers mentor is anticipating an exciting and entertaining affair at Goodna's home base.

"Clashes against Goodna are always good fun,” he said.

Game Day

RLI Rd 12: Sunday (3pm) - Fassifern Bombers v Norths Tigers at Hayes Oval; Swifts Bluebirds v West End Bulldogs at Swifts; Goodna Eagles v Brothers at Woogaroo Field.

