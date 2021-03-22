SEQ Deluge: Major dams still waiting for a drink

The Gold Coast was hammered on Sunday but Ipswich and the major dams received modest rainfall. Pic Mike Batterham

THE RAIN has continued to do what it does best over the weekend and dump a deluge over coastal areas while dodging the dams.

While there is still a very good prospect of a top-up for the dams this week, with the forecast suggesting rain for Monday and Tuesday, the 100mm-plus figures recorded across Brisbane, Logan and the Gold Coast on Sunday night somehow did not make it far enough inland to have a major effect where we most need it.

Modest totals of about 25mm were recorded in the Wivenhoe Dam area in the 24 hours to 9am Monday, while down at Moogerah Dam, which has gone up from 12 per cent to 14 per cent in the past week, a slightly better 39mm was recorded.

Farming areas like Gatton also had modest rainfall totals ranging from 15-25mm, and it was a similar story down in the Fassifern region with falls reaching 31mm at Kalbar Weir.

The Mt Stapylton radar as at 9am Monday, still showing rain over much of southeast Queensland, focused on coastal areas. Image: Bureau of Meteorology

Closer to Ipswich, the heavy rain was hit and miss, with 64mm at Karalee, 34mm at Amberley, 30mm at South Ripley and 60mm at Bundamba and Redbank Plains.

The overall effect of the rain on southeast Queensland dam levels has been minimal so far, with the network increasing by just over 3 per cent in the past week, to sit at 58 per cent.

Wivenhoe is still down at 36.4 per cent while Somerset is at 76.1 per cent.

The prospect of more rain over the dam catchments is still good, with the forecast indicating combined falls of more than 75mm on Monday and Tuesday.