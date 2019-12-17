SEQ boys youth cup champs after great comeback

THE SEQ under-16 cricket team demonstrated its versatility being crowned champions of the recent Bulls Masters Youth Cup competition in Mackay.

The team, featuring seven players from the Ipswich competition, impressed at the carnival attracting the best players from country Queensland.

“It was SEQ’s first ever victory in this competition and was well deserved after a great overall team performance,’’ proud coach Brett Schmidt said.

The Ipswich competition contingent was Patrick Schmidt, Braydon Armstrong, Harry Sammut and Fletcher Madden from Thunder, Vansh Singh and Callum Johnson (Centrals), and Northsiders regular Caleb Doyle.

The carnival was a mixture of T20 and 50 over matches.

After a long day getting to Mackay, the tournament started with a night-time T20 game against Darling Downs.

SEQ put in a good performance with the ball restricting Darling Downs to 99 from their 20 overs. However, an inept batting performance resulted in SEQ being dismissed for 72.

After some soul-searching, SEQ took on the Mackay Whitsunday’s team the following day in a 50 over game.

After another strong SEQ performance with the ball, Mackay were dismissed for 129. Sammut finished with four wickets and Singh collected two.

SEQ’s innings got off to the worst possible start with three dismissals for just three runs.

However, solid batting from Armstrong (29) and Logan recruit Lachlan Cumming (54) lifted the SEQ boys’ home with three wickets and 12 overs to spare.

After getting back on track against Mackay, SEQ had a chance of redemption the next day against Darling Downs in a 50 over game.

Another great SEQ bowling performance on a spinning deck resulted in Darling Downs dismissed for 135. Spinners Sammut and Johnson took three wickets each.

A solid opening stand of 45 between Madden (26) and Doyle (17) provided a great start. That allowed Lachlan Cumming (38 not out) to steer SEQ to a seven-wicket victory with 15 overs to spare.

The easy victory gave the boys a well needed rest before the night-time T20 against Wide Bay.

Early wickets from Schmidt (2/20) allowed SEQ to restrict Wide Bay to 110 from their 20 overs.

A run-a-ball 35 from Doyle, combined with 27 from Armstrong, allowed SEQ to easily reel in the total for a six-wicket victory with three overs to spare.

The next morning, a flat performance from the SEQ boys allowed Far North Queensland to amass a total of 204 from their 50 overs.

A big hitting innings of 65 from Armstrong led SEQ to a two-wicket victory and a top place in the pool. That meant SEQ qualified for the final the next day against Gold Coast who topped the other pool.

SEQ finally won the toss in the final. After bowling first all week, SEQ accepted the challenge to chase any total and sent the Gold Coast into bat.

After Gold Coast got off to a flyer with a 41-run opening stand, it looked like the decision to bowl would be the wrong one.

However tight bowling from Walker (two wickets), Sammut (two) and Cumming (three) resulted in Gold Coast dismissed for 121.

A mature innings from Armstrong (51 not out), supported by Cumming (35) led to SEQ taking the title with a four-wicket victory with four overs to spare.