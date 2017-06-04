23°
Sentiment is too late for hotel

4th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
TOO LATE: The One Mile Hotel before it was demolished.
TOO LATE: The One Mile Hotel before it was demolished.

IT WAS with some amusement that I read the story in your June 1, 2017, edition of the conversion of Cr Andrew Antoniolli to the idea of preserving character buildings in Ipswich with a "focus on the 1945 to 1955 period”.

What a pity he did not have this "Road to Damascus” moment in December, 2015 when as councillor for Division 7 he made no effort to halt the demolition of the iconic One Mile Hotel, built in 1911.

Cr Antoniolli was so interested in the preservation of the One Mile Hotel at that time that the QT was forced to note: "Both Council's Planning Committee chairman Paul Tully and Division 7 councillor Andrew Antoniolli did not respond to calls from the QT” (QT - 12/03, 2015).

Having a local newspaper can be such a bother when its past editions are so readily available.

KEN ALDERTON

One Mile

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  division 7 councillor heritage

Sentiment is too late for hotel

TOO LATE: The One Mile Hotel before it was demolished.

Councillor for Division 7 made no effort to halt the demolition

