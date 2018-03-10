Sentencing from crash that killed Gympie mates adjourned

TRAGIC LOSS: Nicole Daly and Jeremy Josefski were killed in a horror accident in 2015. Sentencing of the man responsible for their death was today adjourned to May.

TRAGIC LOSS: Nicole Daly and Jeremy Josefski were killed in a horror accident in 2015. Sentencing of the man responsible for their death was today adjourned to May. Renee Pilcher

THE sentencing of a Gatton truck driver convicted of dangerous driving causing the death of two young Gympie people in 2015, was part-heard in a New South Wales court on Friday before being adjourned to May 8.

Craig Andrew Yensch has been remanded for sentencin May.

Funeral of Jeremy Josefski at the Pavilion in Gympie. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

A jury took 17 minutes last July to deliver a guilty verdict in the trial of Craig Andrew Yensch, 41, who had pleaded not guilty to two counts of dangerous driving occasioning the death of friends Jeremy Josefski and Nicole Daly.

Laec and Michael Daly with Leah Cree and Keeva Josefski with all the gifts that will be auctioned. Photography by Bambi

Yensch was driving one of the vehicles involved in the horror accident on October 16, 2015, that Jeremy and Nicole as they travelled south.

Keeva and Leah Josefski speak at the funeral of Jeremy Josefski at the Pavilion in Gympie. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

The Josefski and Daly families attended the District Court trial in Griffith in July and flew down for the sentencing on Friday.