Sentence delayed for convicted arsonist

CONVICTED arsonist Jacob Francis Ainslie has been remanded in custody after his sentence before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC was adjourned.

Ainslie, 20, this week pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to wilfully setting fire to a vacant house in Booval on May 9, 2016; wilfully damaging a motor vehicle; entering premises with intent; and stealing.

While on bail with reporting and curfew conditions, Ainslie was to be sentenced on Wednesday but this was delayed to yesterday.

With an updated probation and parole report before the court, it was decided that more time was required for additional material.

Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson and defence barrister David Jones agreed for Judge Horneman-Wren to order a pre-sentence report including a psychiatric assessment of Ainslie.

Before the report was sought, Mr Jones told the court that Ainslie had mentioned to "sometimes hearing voices".

Ainslie is awaiting the arrival of a child in June.

Mr Jackson tendered agreed Crown facts and a map of where Ainslie's offences took place.

Ainslie's matters will be back before the court in late March.