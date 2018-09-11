Sensory circus comes to town

A CIRCUS coming to Orion Springfield Central will host a special autism-friendly performance this September.

Hudsons Circus is the first circus in Australia to offer a specially adapted circus show that offers the full circus offer in an environment with reduced sensory triggers and improved accessibility.

Hudson Circus spokeswoman Katy Driver said the performance was an opportunity for all children to enjoy everything that makes a circus unique.

"We took up the challenge for the first time in South Australia where we worked in conjunction with Autism SA,” she said.

"All the families that came to that show really enjoyed it.”

She said the company had aimed to make the circus as sensory friendly as possible.

To reduce sensory triggers the show is conducted under dimmed lighting with sound also lowered.

All lighting effects including colours and strobes are removed and the lights remain at a consistent level with no black out periods.

In addition, unexpected surprises are removed from the show through small modifications including the clown shooting water at the ground instead of into the crowd as he usually would.

To further improve the experience for attendees bookings are only taken personally via phone or the box office so that seating can be allocated based on each attendee's personal needs.

"We'll ask if they want to sit at the front or the back and then leave space around them so they don't have an unknown person beside them who could be a trigger,” she said.

"It's about make it friendly as possible.”

The Hudons Circus offers a captivating two hour show showcasing traditional circus acts with a modern twist including the Globe of Death Brazilian Globe a full flying trapeze troupe aerial artists, acrobatic routines and the famous Goldie the clown with standard shows on from September 20 until October 14.

The sensory show will take place on Wednesday October 3 at 11am with adults at kids prices at Orion Springfield Central.

Bookings are essential, phone 0458483766.

For more information on the circus visit hudsonscircus.com.au.