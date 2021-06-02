Sensible shape but this small SUV is completely bonkers

Australians love luxury cars. Not only that, we love luxury performance cars.

Sporting derivatives from the various sporting divisions, inclusive of BMW M, Mercedes-AMG and in this case Audi RS, are constantly kicking goals for the premium marques.

That has spawned niches within niches, and Audi has its supremely mean version of its small Q3 SUV.

Take a look at the sticker price and it’s enough to make most wince. Although the pulling power doesn’t just come from the badge magnetism.

Audi's raucous RS Q3 Sportback is powered by a 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder engine.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

KEL: So, how much?

GRANT: Whenever you lead with that question it typically means the bank balance is about to be whittled.

KEL: I love it. The looks, the sound, it’s everything I want.

GRANT: Furnishing your wants and needs costs about $105,000 on the road – that’s a sizeable investment for a compact SUV.

KEL: You can’t put a price on love and my heart’s all aflutter. Everyone seems to have an SUV nowadays, but this is different and really stands out within a crowded market.

GRANT: Audi has created a hot hatch on steroids. There is the standard RS Q3 which adopts the quintessential SUV shape, yet this is the sleeker Sportback version designed to throw a coupe-like silhouette into the mix.

KEL: Personality is not typically something I associate with Audi, traditionally I find their cars good although clinical. Even their sports models have traditionally been understated.

GRANT: Absolutely. Sleeping giants most often. This model is outlandish by the German marque’s standards. There are flashy external colours like a vibrant tree frog green and bright orange, while there are also cabin packages in red and blue.

KEL: Wild with a sense of style. The exclusivity gives it extra kudos.

GRANT: There aren’t too many competitors either in this space, with Mercedes-AMG delivering the key rival via the GLA 45 S for nearly $10k more.

Audi's RS Q3 Sportback costs about $105,000 once on-road costs are settled.

THE LIVING SPACE

KEL: External flare translates inside with a nice flat-bottom steering wheel, sports pedals and that Nappa leather is soft and feels like what I’d expect in a luxury car.

GRANT: For this kind of investment, Audi has rightfully stacked the features list. Our test car had the $2500 RS design package, which upped the athletic ante with coloured Alcantara on the doors and upper sections of the front seats, along with matching edging on the seatbelts and dash. Other good kit includes a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, tri-zone aircon, smart key entry and wireless phone charging.

KEL: The 10.1-inch centre touchscreen looks modern, and I like the ability to customise the driver’s instruments via the ‘view’ button on the steering wheel.

GRANT: Audi’s Q8, the first of the all-new offerings, takes things a step further with an additional screen for button minimalisation with an extra screen for all aircon controls. I don’t mind this set-up though, it’s easy to understand and fast to operate.

KEL: Most importantly they have good cupholders in the console that can also handle a larger drink bottle. Cars which don’t have those are immediately off my list.

GRANT: Rear seat space remains compact, although fine for two adults even with the raked roofline of the Sportback.

Fast and furious, the Audi RS Q3 Sportback.

THE COMMUTE

KEL: From start-up it sounds amazing. Stepping on the accelerator I was immediately impressed.

GRANT: Under the bonnet is a turbocharged five-cylinder which can slingshot the Q3 from standstill to 100km/h in less than five seconds. It wasn’t long ago that figure was close to supercar territory.

KEL: Those various drive modes are distinctive, especially dynamic, it really gets angry.

GRANT: By pressing the steering wheel button or one on the dash you can choose the mode which suits the terrain and your mood … dynamic is probably not the best choice for around town.

KEL: But that soundtrack is awesome and no one matched me away from the lights.

Reaching 100kmh from standstill in the Audi RS Q3 Sportback can be achieved in less then five seconds.

THE SHOPPING

GRANT: Boot space surpasses 500 litres, which is nearing mid-size SUV standards. Better than a mainstream Subaru Forester, Mitsubishi Outlander or a CX-5.

KEL: Our weekly grocery shop of about 10 bags fit without spilling into the back seat and it has the power tailgate – another must nowadays.

GRANT: Folding rear seats in a 40-20-40 format are great for sporting equipment, like bikes, surfboards and flatpack furniture.

KEL: Tight carparks can be a challenge.

GRANT: The turning circle is hefty, about 12 metres, which nears some dual-cab utes. That’s a trade-off for sporty steering performance.

Impressive boot space puts the Audi RS Q3 closer to a mid-size SUV in terms of cargo area.

SUNDAY RUN

KEL: Most SUVs are more utilitarian than inspiring. The RS Q3 makes you yearn for challenging roads.

GRANT: All-wheel drive, that rapid throttle response and direct steering makes the journey more exciting than the destination. The ride is also firm, so you feel the lumps and bumps. Being an SUV, Audi has done its best to limit body roll with taut suspension.

KEL: Anyone buying one of these surely wouldn’t want to be tackling anything off-road would they?

GRANT: Certainly not, the gravel track at soccer training would be as far as you’d venture. This is a performance car wearing SUV clothing.

During our test, the Audi RS Q3 Sportback averaged fuel consumption of more than 10 litres per 100km.

THE FAMILY

KEL: Carting the kids around became fun. There are two USB-C charging points in the back, along with air vents and the rear has its own aircon controls.

GRANT: Wireless phone charging and Apple CarPlay is a boon, and another two USBs (one A and the other C) upfront to keep everyone charged.

KEL: Although I’m guessing all that fun with the throttle took its toll at the bowser?

GRANT: We averaged more than 10 litres per 100km of premium unleaded, nearly two litres more than the official figure from Audi. Buy a service plan for five years and its $3520, with intervals annual or every 15,000km.

KEL: Averaging more than $700 puts it well above mainstream.

GRANT: Warranty coverage is below average at three years and unlimited kilometres. Most brands nowadays are five years, although BMW remains at three while Lexus is four.

Kelly and Grant Edwards.

VERDICT

KEL: Expensive to buy and maintain, I know it is not sensible. But I still love everything about the RS Q3. It’s a great size for our family, the sound, the performance and the looks.

GRANT: The practical angel on my shoulder is shaking its head, but the devil within agrees with your argument. This SUV offers amplified fun factor within a family-friendly framework.