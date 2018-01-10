Sensible debate on republic is needed

ROYAL RULERS: The monarchy is of course hereditary and comes from a long line of robber barons, says David Harris.

IT IS that time of year when monarchists argue with republicans.

The QT has published two letters in favour of the monarchy. Let's give republicans a go.

On January 26, the majority of Australia pays homage to the barbecue and the beach, while a few of us argue the merits of two schools of thought.

I think even ardent monarchists would prefer moving our national day away from the celebration of the establishment of a penal settlement and the dispossession of the first Australians.

We must be the only country in the world that marks its national day not by celebrating its identity but by questioning it. The mantra if it ain't broke don't fix it is the key to laziness.

The monarchy is of course hereditary and comes from a long line of robber barons starting with William the Conqueror. Check Prince Charles' DNA.

We have a constitution and the United Kingdom doesn't.

Our head of state lives 15,000km away and is irrelevant. Australia should have its own elected president.

Diana's sons are media stars whom we should not have to endure - they married commoners and this should exercise the minds of monarchists. I just squirm.

At my citizenship ceremony, I ruminated on the thought I was English living in another country and swearing allegiance to the Queen. Next to me was a man who was born in Greece and who was being asked to swear allegiance to a queen living on the other side of the Earth. Australia must sever the umbilical cord.

A previous letter stated that "we are not all bandanna kids” - have an intelligent conversation rather than indulging in throwaway lines.

DAVID HARRIS

Address withheld