‘Senseless’: One-year-old boy shot dead

A one-year-old boy is being remembered as the "best baby ever" after he was shot dead in Washington D.C. when gunmen opened fire on his father's car.

Carmelo Duncan, aged 15 months, sustained multiple gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting on Southern Ave in Southeast around 9.35pm on December 2.

"A juvenile victim, unconscious and unresponsive, was transported to an area hospital," the FBI said.

"After all lifesaving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead."

Police, the FBI and firearms department are offering a $US60,000 ($A80,774) reward for information leading to the arrest of the person/s responsible for the boy's murder.

Last night, 1 y/o Carmelo Duncan lost his life to gun violence in our city.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411





"He was the best baby ever," his mother Taquana Duncan, 28, told The Washington Post.

The newspaper reported the car had been moving and was hit up to 10 times by bullets.

Carmelo had been strapped in his car seat in the back of the vehicle and was sitting next to his eight-year-old brother, who was not injured.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said: "The level of senselessness is impossible to process."

"There are simply no words for the sense of outrage that we should all feel at the loss of this beautiful baby boy, Carmelo," she said.

"We're all sick of the heinous crimes in our city."

Anyone with information about this heinous crime should reach out to MPD by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said Carmelo - who was "struck by gunfire" - is the youngest victim of gun violence in Washington D.C. this year.

"That little baby had his whole life in front of him," he said.

"Somebody thought it was okay to fire a gun off in our community, and now this little baby is no longer with us."

Chief Newsham said they will try to find "the person or persons who are responsible".

Homicides in the US capital are up 20 per cent on last year and are the highest since 2005.

Police are looking for a dark grey SUV with dark-tinted windows that may have been involved and was seen travelling "at a high rate of speed".

They believe it was a targeted shooting and more than one weapon was used.

A vigil is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Chief medical examiner Dr Roger A. Mitchell Jr. said he had spoken with Carmelo's mother on Thursday morning, letting her know "the city is here for her".

"We've gotten to a point in this city where if we're not affected by this violence, then we don't have a pulse ourselves," he told reporters.

"I truly believe that there's an opportunity for us to stop the gun violence … to lead this city towards that end, but I believe also there's a responsibility for each and every one of us to be part of the solution.

"The ground is calling out, there's too much blood that has been shed in this city and in this country."

