Senseless arson ‘destroyed victim’s retirement dreams’

A former Ipswich teenager has been sentenced over a 2018 house fire on Fitzgibbon St, North Ipswich that was deliberately lit.

A TEENAGER involved in the arson of two Ipswich townhouses and a granny flat has escaped jail time after facing sentence this week.

Set to turn 19 in three months, the offender went before a judge in Ipswich Children’s Court on Tuesday to be sentenced for his role in the crimes.

One fire left businesswoman Sonia Woolley devastated, after she suffered a loss of more than $100,000 when her uninsured development was destroyed.

The offenders also stole expensive new bed linen from her property before the fire.

The other fires involved two townhouses that were nearing completion.

The 18-year-old appeared in person before Judge Michael Byrne QC after pleading guilty to Crown prosecution charges of wilfully setting fire to two townhouses in Booval on November 26, 2017; setting fire to a house (granny flat) in Fitzgibbon Street, North Ipswich on May 29, 2018; and entering premises and stealing (linen and towels) at North Ipswich on May 29, 2018.

The court heard the teen’s adult co-offender Jacob Francis Ainslie lit the fires. Ainslie, from Bundamba, was sentenced in June 2020 to four years in jail.

Jacob Ainslie was also sentenced over the arsons.

A victim impact statement written by Ms Woollie was tended to the court.

Facts reveal that the offender, when aged 15, entered a Booval construction site with Ainslie at Alexandria St, Booval on the night of November 25, 2017.

The first fire destroyed a townhouse under construction, causing a loss of more than $100,000, while a second fire caused significant damage and charring to walls of the other townhouse.

The other victim was real estate agent Sonia Woolley, who was building a flat in Fitzgibbon St at North Ipswich to use as part of a planned accommodation business.

She lost more than $100,000 in the May 2018 fire as it was not covered by insurance.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams said a spray adhesive was identified as causing the townhouse fires.

She said the roof of one collapsed, a wall buckled, and stairs collapsed.

Ms Adams said the impact to the developer caused a three-month delay in construction and one of the units had to be demolished.

Ms Adams said the teenager was party to the arson by aiding the adult offender.

The break and enter and stealing offence involved the theft of pillows and bed linen from the North Ipswich flat. It was captured on CCTV with some of the property found by police at Ainslie’s house.

On the second visit to the property that same evening the fire was lit.

Ms Adams said a department of Youth Justice report stated there had been a lack of engagement by the juvenile when subject to a conditional bail program although no contravention was implemented.

The report also outlined his use of illicit drugs and disadvantaged background.

A home on Fitzgibbon St, North Ipswich was destroyed by fire in 2018.

Judge Byrne noted that his attendance was poor, and he had been reluctant to take part in programs (to assist him).

He said there had been “a grudging compliance” with a probation order made in March last year.

“There were 26 times he didn’t attend as required,” Judge Byrne said.

Ms Adams sought a probation order of between 18 and 24 months with no conviction recorded.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said there had been no further offences and he had acquired maturity.

“He instructs he has abstained from methylamphetamine use and significantly reduced his cannabis use. He is quite proud of that,” Mr Neaves said.

An officer with the Department of Juvenile Justice told the court the teenager had moved to NSW as there were too many negative influences in Ipswich.

Judge Byrne said the other male set fire to the townhouses but the teenager was involved.

“A few months later you and the same adult set fire to property (at North Ipswich). It really has demolished this woman, shattered her,” Judge Byrne said.

“Destroyed someone’s dreams of retirement.”

Judge Byrne accepted he was acting under the influence of an older person.

He took into account the teenager had spent four days in custody and sentenced him to an 18-month probation order. No conviction was recorded.