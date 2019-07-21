Sensational So'oialo sinks Dogs

GO FORWARD: Goodna's Zachary Lemberg finds his front against West End.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Scintillating Goodna strike weapon Ono So'oialo proved the difference as the Eagles overcame West End 28-16 last night..

The Eagles had too much firepower, with attacking ace So'oialo scoring two spectacular long-range solo efforts.

Led capably by Lisite Hafoka, the Bulldogs were stoic in defeat.

Showing confidence in the club's depth, Goodna coach Corey Kirk rested four top-line talents including Brett Kelly and Ray Baira.

He said though the replacements got the job done, it had been a frustrating outing with his side unable to find rhythm and completing at about 50 per cent.

On debut in the halves, Tristan Sami was solid but got little chance to demonstrate his capabilities in a match decided predominantly through the middle third.

Kirk said Sami had spent time at the Melbourne Storm, so knew how to run shape and had an effective kicking game.

The Goodna mentor said he expected the composed half, who was the cousin of Gold Coast Titan Phillip Sami, to add the polish the Eagles desired and he would retain his position next round.

Kirk also praised the performances of Perry Ioane and Zachary Lemberg, and said So'oialo was simply outstanding.

"Ono is back to his best, which is really crucial for us,” he said.

"How he is not getting an opportunity at the Jets is beyond me.”

Kirk had demanded a more-focused start from his men but was disappointed when West End crossed for the opening try.

He said his side's response after the early wake-up call was pleasing but he acknowledged the pressure that the Bulldogs were able to apply.

"We're probably looking for points early rather than rolling our sleeves up,” he said.

"They are not a bad side, with the likes of Kelepi, Tepa and Tupu.

"They have good go-forward off the back of Tepa's surges.”

West End coach Jae Woodward said So'oialo's class shone as he orchestrated the Bulldogs' downfall. He said emerging prop Hafoka, who was still eligible for Jets' under-20s, stood up to hardened Goodna captain Ramon Filipine and Ipswich Digger Zach Lemberg.

"He is a straight up and down frontrower,” Woodward said. "He is a tough kid and he has a big future.”

Woodward said his squad's depth was being tested by injuries as the gruelling season approached its end.

"It is not about making finals for us now,” he said.

"We want to finish strong and put pressure on a couple of the other teams.

"It is about competing and building.”

Kirk said Goodna would now begin preparations for its clash with Norths next week.

"We have our full contingent available for the first time this year,” he said.

"We've won three in a row now, so we'll look to make it four leading into Brothers and Redbank.”

Kirk said he expected Norths to challenge Redbank Plains this afternoon and his troops were hopeful of a favourable result.

Should the Tigers have too much bite for the Bears, the Eagles will sit second by the end of the day ahead of Redbank Plains according to for and against.

State of Play

RLI A-Grade Rd 17: Goodna 28 (Ono So'oialo 2, George Tevita, Jesse Matafeo, Albert Junior Ma Chong tries; Ono So'oialo 2 conversions) def West End 16 (Fatupu Lisati, Lisita Hafoka, Se'e Kali tries; Fatupu Lisati 2 conversions).