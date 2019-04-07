'Sensational' Pride still chasing goals

Western Pride Jacob Minett played his 50th match for the club on Saturday night.

Western Pride Jacob Minett played his 50th match for the club on Saturday night. Chris Simpson

FOOTBALL: Western Pride were left winless in three games despite a performance head coach Terry Kirkham described as "sensational''.

Pride's latest 3-1 loss to Gold Coast United continued a recent trend of improvement without reward in the National Premier Leagues competition.

"It's very frustrating now that we've got the team playing the way they are and we haven't finished the chances,'' Kirkham said

"That's three games in a row - Sunshine Coast Fire, Peninsula Power and now Gold Coast United - we've played the bottom and the top and we completely dominated three games.''

Yet as can be a cruel reality in football, Pride's men in the front half have failed to deliver knockout blows.

Captain Cam Crestani kept his team in the latest game, bringing the score back to 2-1 in the second half. However, the home team accepted a gift free kick heading into injury time to make the scoreline look better.

Far from being devastated, Kirkham praised his team effort.

"There is not one player in our outfit at Western Pride that are not putting in 150 per cent,'' he said.

That includes Pride's under-20 players stepping up as they remain unbeaten in their past four games.

Pride have also been boosted by the return of right midfielder Ayman Adam from a stint in Europe and with Sunshine Coast.

Adam came on as a second half substitute, having made his Pride debut five years earlier. He was an under-20 Pride player in 2014, earning a senior team game before moving on.

He resigned with Pride recently.

"We've been trying to attract Ipswich players back from NPL clubs,'' Kirkham said.

Jacob Minett played his 50th game for Pride on Saturday night.

Pride's next game is an FFA Cup clash against Noosa on Saturday night at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

NPL: Gold Coast United 3 def Western Pride 1 (Cam Crestani) at Tallebudgera.