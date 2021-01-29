Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Seniors Road Trip to Road Safety to refresh driver’s skills in Esk.
Seniors Road Trip to Road Safety to refresh driver’s skills in Esk.
News

Seniors to learn road safety at upcoming community program

Hugh Suffell
29th Jan 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A free community engagement project to refresh senior’s driving knowledge is set to be held in March.

The Seniors Road Trip to Road Safety sessions will cover topics including latest road rules, fatal five, roundabouts and drink driving.

Sessions on mobility scooters and towing will also be available.

LOCAL NEWS: Grants to drive innovation, sustainability open to producers

Seniors taking part in the sessions will also be able to experience driver simulators and impairment goggles, allowing participants to experience the effects of alcohol, marijuana, a concussion, or drowsy or distracted driving first-hand.

Ipswich District Crime Prevention Coordinator Sergeant Nadine Webster will be facilitating the event.

LOCAL NEWS: PHOTOS: Momentous day for new Plainland school

The workshops will be held at the Somerset Civic Centre at Esk on March 11, 18 and 25.

RSVP by Friday, March 5, to Jessy at Able Australia on 07 5600 0733 or 0427 211 816.

More news by Hugh Suffell.

nadine webster queensland road safety
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Stunning cafe crowned Ipswich’s best

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stunning cafe crowned Ipswich’s best

        Business The popular venue is set to reintroduce weekend trading in coming months.

        $195k lots for sale at booming Ripley estate

        Premium Content $195k lots for sale at booming Ripley estate

        Property The release includes blocks of land starting from 336sqm in size.

        • 29th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        • 1 robert
        Man charged after alleged armed robbery with iron bar

        Premium Content Man charged after alleged armed robbery with iron bar

        Crime While fleeing the shop, he allegedly hit a 59-year-old man across the arm with the...

        PREVIEW: Circus stars vow to leave crowds speechless

        Premium Content PREVIEW: Circus stars vow to leave crowds speechless

        Whats On High-flying acts are set to have families on the edge of their seats over the next...