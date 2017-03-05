32°
Senior Matters: City embracing our senior artists

Wayne McDonnell | 5th Mar 2017 11:00 AM
GET CREATIVE: Ipswich ArtsConnect members Jude Askew, Joe Stone, Benitta Harding, Tricia Smout, Suzanne Lewis (sitting) and Glen Smith.
GET CREATIVE: Ipswich ArtsConnect members Jude Askew, Joe Stone, Benitta Harding, Tricia Smout, Suzanne Lewis (sitting) and Glen Smith.

ARTSCONNECT Ipswich has chosen to celebrate the talent of mature-age artists in the Ipswich area during Seniors Week later in the year.

ArtsConnect Ipswich helps to enrich the creativity and sustainability of Ipswichians through access to and participation in the arts. The organisation promotes art and culture within the Ipswich region by working with local community groups and artists in workshops and at community events.

ArtsConnect president Glen Smith said the value of the organisation was to provide an outlet and create opportunities for artists to display their work, provide entertainment to the community, especially in schools, entertainment for Ipswich seniors, in particular during Seniors Week and support local artistic groups.

He said the organisation decided to celebrate the creativity and art of mature-age artists because many of these talented older artists were overlooked when competing in or being selected for exhibitions.

"Most galleries prefer the younger emerging artists,” he said.

"There is even one major art competition that charges a higher entry fee for older artists. This does not make sense as art should not be judged on the age of the artist but on the quality of the artwork produced.”

And one would have to agree as some of the most talented artists in Ipswich are the more mature artist, many of whom have established good art careers and are extremely creative. So why is it that a lot of artists only get recognised later in life?

According to Mr Smith, who has many discussions with artists, many started their arts career at a young age. Unfortunately, life usually got in the way and their art was put on hold. Relationships, family, children, work, debts and even health all take front row. It is only later in life once children are self-reliant and, or, retirement from the workforce, do they get the opportunity to do what they want. This is the time when most people look at their creativeness and decide to take up art again.

"I only started seriously painting when I started looking after my elderly father and realised life is short and we should be doing things that we enjoy,” Mr Smith said.

This year, ArtsConnect wants to show off the talent in Ipswich and dwell on the excellence of the work and not the age of the artist.

This talent will be on display during Seniors Week in an exhibition to be held in Drawing Point Art Gallery at Arttime Supplies in Brisbane St between August 21 and August 27.

Although you have to be over 55 years of age to be in this exhibition ArtsConnect wants to emphasise the fact that being over 55 is not just about retirement homes, health issues and finance but that there is more to life and sometimes it can be great.

The exhibition is open to anyone local and over 55 years of age.

It's free to enter but a commission for sales is payable.

The exhibition opening will be a morning tea at Arttime Supplies, Brisbane Rd (Top of Town) on Monday, August 21, at 10am to kick off Seniors Week.

For more information email Glen Smith at gasart1@hotmail.com.

Topics:  art artsconnect senior matters

