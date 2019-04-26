Top CBD project manager leaves council company amid closure

AN IPSWICH City Properties senior executive tasked with managing the redevelopment of the central business district has left the council-owned company.

The company's project director Luke Peereboom left his role as program director of the Ipswich CBD transformation project on March 29.

His departure comes months before an expected wind-up of the council-owned company, under the direction of Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello.

A council spokesman said the changing nature of the project meant it was not uncommon for a management change.

"The Ipswich Central redevelopment project is currently transitioning from its planning and design phase to a construction delivery phase," he said.

"It is not unusual for there to be a change in the project management leadership at this stage of a major project."

The council spokesman said Mr Peereboom's departure would have no significant effect on the delivery of the major infrastructure project.

"The suite of professional and technical consultants and contractors engaged to complete the project will continue to be co-ordinated by Ranbury Management Group under the direction of the council's chief executive officer David Farmer "who is ultimately responsible for the CBD redevelopment".

"Steve Bannister-Tyrrell will continue in his property management role for the project, and will also manage the winding up of Ipswich City Properties," the spokesman said.

A McGrath Nicol report, released in March, found Ipswich City Properties lost more than $78million through its failed attempts to progress the redevelopment.

The council also would have saved about $7million by managing the project itself, rather than putting it in the hands of a registered company, the report reveals.

Mr Chemello has already announced the council-owned company would be wound up in a process which could cost ratepayers up to $78,000, assuming the closure is executed before December 31 this year.

McGrath Nicol has assumed, but unable to confirm, the transfer of the company to the council qualifies for a corporate reconstruction exemption from stamp duty, according to its report.