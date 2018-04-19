Senior Ipswich council employee resigns

A SENIOR Ipswich council employee has resigned from his position and as director of the council-owned company boards.

Ipswich City Council Chief Executive Officer Andrew Roach is no longer a council employee.

The QT understands his contract was coming up for renewal later this year, however, the council has confirmed Mr Roach resigned from his position, effective Monday.

Mr Roach was a director on all four council-owned companies; Ipswich City Properties, Ipswich City Developments, Ipswich City Enterprises and the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct.

The council says Mr Roach resigned from all board positions at the same time he tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer.

According to Mr Roach's LinkedIn page, he has worked for the council for three years and seven months.

Ipswich City Council's Chief Financial Officer Andrew Roach has resigned. LinkedIn

Before taking up the post in Ipswich, Mr Roach was the CEO of Southern Down Regional Council in Warwick.

Mr Roach's departure from Ipswich council means only a handful of the former leadership team in place under previous mayor Paul Pisasale remain.

An Ipswich city Council spokesperson said the organisation, "wishe(d) him well in his future endeavours."

Mr Roach has been contacted for comment.

His resignation comes as the council continues to face an ongoing corruption investigation.

On Wednesday, the Crime and Corruption Commission laid further charges against former CEO Carl Wulff and his wife Sharon Oxenbridge.

The CCC will allege the couple received a total of 20 separate corrupt payments, totalling $104,000, related to contracts for Ipswich City Council in 2012 and 2013.

They will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 23.

Both were previously charged by the CCC in October 2017.

The October charges against Mr Wulff, Official Corruption and Attempt to Pervert the Course of Justice, relate to allegations he corruptly obtained a sum of money; "to facilitate a fill services brokerage agreement and subsequent works".

Mr Wulff is also alleged to have attempted to influence a witness to provide false evidence.

His wife, Ms Oxenbridge, was also charged in October with Official Corruption.

Both intend to fight the charges.