Senior goes the extra mile for incredible formal invitation

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield senior Zac Hyde recreates a scene from Love Actually as part of an elaborate plan to ask Hope Wilson to the formal.

SENIOR year is hard enough at the best of times.

For the 2020 cohort, it has been a tumultuous time to say the least.

They are the first in Queensland to use the ATAR system after the OP ranking was scrapped, doing so with their final year of school disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the seniors at St Peters Lutheran College Springfield, they can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Since the pandemic, the idea of having a formal has been up in the air but they are set to celebrate together in three weeks.

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield senior Zac Hyde recreates a scene from 10 Things I Hate About You.

Zac Hyde decided after the year his peers had experienced, something special was in order.

He asked fellow senior Hope Wilson to the formal over the course of four days, going the extra mile to create priceless memories for not just them but their classmates too.

Zac recreated scenes from classic romantic comedies Love Actually, Four Weddings and a Funeral and 10 Things I Hate About You before capping it off with a rose to ask Hope to the long-awaited event.

“We’d actually agreed beforehand to go as friends and I asked her if she wanted to do something like an official ask,” he said.

“I decided to do something very big.

“I was very hesitant to do one because if I messed it up then it was sort of cemented for all time.

Zac Hyde recreates a scene from Four Weddings and a Funeral.

“I wanted to make it special because I know this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I wanted to do my thing and make it elaborate.”

The extravagant ‘promposal’ is more commonly seen in the United States.

“I could kind of tell something was up,” Hope said.

“He was being a little bit suspicious.

“I thought something was going to happen but nothing like what did happen.”

St Peters is set to hold its formal on September 14.

The school’s seniors are excited they will be able to celebrate the end of an important chapter in their lives together, even if there won’t be a dancefloor.

They organised plenty of get-togethers during the pandemic to stay connected.

Hope said she had kept her days structured like a usual school day to maintain a “sense of normalcy” during the time spent learning at home.

“This year has been awfully hard,” she said.

“We’re the first group going through the new ATAR system … so we were already in for a really tough year.

“When the pandemic happened, it kind of felt like everything was being stripped away and we were really unlucky in that sense.

“We all kind of collectively thought all these opportunities we’ve been looking forward to for the last 13 years have been taken away from us.

“When we heard we could still have (the formal), it was a huge sense of relief.

“I think (the invitation) wasn’t just a rewarding thing for both of us, it was rewarding for our entire grade and even the whole school became involved.”

Does Zac have anything else up his sleeve after such an elaborate scheme proved successful?

“I think I might need a couple of months planning for another event like this,” he laughed.

“It was very stressful but I think the pay off was very enjoyable.

“I think once (other students) saw mine, if they were planning anything they were like ‘how is this going to stack up’ so I do feel bad in that sense.”

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield seniors Hope Wilson and Zac Hyde.

Principal Craig Schmidt said senior students had shown real resilience during a challenging and difficult year.

“I am very proud of how our Year 12 students and our community as a whole have responded throughout, with positive mindsets, with compassion and understanding,” he said.

“We have an exceptionally strong and authentic community at St Peters Springfield which is assisting us in navigating the year.

“The staff give a great deal of themselves to support our students and we in turn appreciate the support of our parent community.

“Our students have developed a greater appreciation of the importance of being connected and, while digital tools provide great opportunity, being physically present and connected with others in community is vital to our wellbeing and to thriving in life.

“It’s been a hard year for teaching staff as well.”

