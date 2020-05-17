Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Senior cop stood down over domestic violence allegations

by DANIELLE O’NEAL
17th May 2020 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENIOR Queensland police officer is under investigation over domestically violence allegations and for allegedly inappropriately accessing confidential information.

The 33-year-old senior constable from Southern Region has been stood down from duty while the serious allegations of misconduct are investigated.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Originally published as Senior cop stood down over domestic violence allegations

domestic violence inappropriate conduct police misconduct

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Games shop brings new safe space to play

        premium_icon Games shop brings new safe space to play

        News A portion of every transaction is donated to the Queensland Children’s Hospital.

        How to help your pet transition to post-lockdown life

        premium_icon How to help your pet transition to post-lockdown life

        News Ipswich vet shares his tips on how to treat separation anxiety in pets before...

        Pedestrian hit by vehicle along dangerous highway

        premium_icon Pedestrian hit by vehicle along dangerous highway

        News A car has hit a pedestrian on the Warrego Highway

        The 6 classic movies to get you through COVID-19

        premium_icon The 6 classic movies to get you through COVID-19

        Movies Are you running low on flicks to get you through?