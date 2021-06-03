Menu
Three senior bikies of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang will face court after a two-month investigation into alleged extortion.
Crime

Senior bikies arrested after alleged extortion

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
3rd Jun 2021 6:39 AM
Three senior members of the Finks outlaw motorcycle gang have been arrested after an investigation into the alleged extortion of a man in Sydney's northwest.

NSW Police from the Raptor squad raided six homes in Chatswood, North Richmond, North St Marys, Tregear, Bidwell and Raymond Terrace on Wednesday morning.

Officers arrested and charged three senior Finks bikies in the process.

It comes after a two-month investigation into the alleged extortion of a male shopkeeper, 45, by members of gang.

Detective Superintendent Jason Weinstein will discuss the arrests and investigation later this morning.

Originally published as Senior bikies arrested after alleged extortion

crime extortion police

