Senior ballet classes will be en pointe

REGISTER NOW: Seniors will be able to participate in ballet classes in Beaudesert as part of Seniors Week. UberImages

QUEENSLAND Ballet will be en pointe during Seniors Week, with a special event to help keep older members of the Scenic Rim community on their toes.

In an encore for the popular program supported by Scenic Rim Regional Council for the past two years, Queensland Ballet returns to reprise a series of free workshops including Ballet for Seniors at The Centre Beaudesert on Tuesday, August 21.

The day's program, with a focus on keeping older adults active, kicks off with Tai Chi from 10-11am, followed by Ballet for Seniors from 11.15am-12.30pm.

A complimentary lunch, which includes a question and answer session with artistic representatives from the ballet company, will be followed by Ballet Repertoire (La Bayadere) from 1-2pm with the day ending on a high note with the South American rhythms of Zumba Gold from 2.15-3.15pm.

Each of the workshops are free but registrations are required. Participants are able to book for one or all of the workshops but early bookings are recommended as places will fill quickly.

For more information and to register, go to www.liveatthecentre.com.au, phone 5540 5050 or visit the box office at Boonah Cultural Centre or The Centre Beaudesert.