Sending our love to troops far away

HELP FROM AFAR: Leah Jones, Marlene Brown, Marion Heffernan and Muffin Break Riverlink franchisee Claire Heffernan help pack Anzac Day care packs for soldiers in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

HELP FROM AFAR: Leah Jones, Marlene Brown, Marion Heffernan and Muffin Break Riverlink franchisee Claire Heffernan help pack Anzac Day care packs for soldiers in the Middle East and Afghanistan. Rob Williams

THE old saying "from small things big things grow” made famous by Kev Carmody and Paul Kelly certainly rings true for Ipswich business owner Claire Heffernan.

Living abroad with Defence Force husband Paul White and their two young children, Ms Heffernan regularly flies between Ipswich and their current home in Malaysia to look after business and family life.

It is her close bond to the the ADF through husband Paul and her father - Vietnam veteran Bob Heffernan - that inspired her to start donating care packages to troops in the Middle East and Afghanistan four years ago.

From small beginnings of sending out 20 care packages, Ms Heffernan has expanded the effort this year to put together a whopping 100 packages.

Using her Riverlink Muffin Break Business as a home base, she will call on help from members of the public and other businesses to support our soldiers overseas.

Former servicemen including Vietnam veterans Terry Pinkerton, Bob Heffernan and Fred Brown and retired air force member Jim Nicholls lend a hand. Rob Williams

"When Paul and I started doing it we received some great feedback from the troops and their families,” Mrs Heffernan said.

"We started to realise just how much it was impacting not just the soldiers, but also their partners and children. One of the wives called me in tears to say how nice it was that someone was thinking about them.

"Each year we have been able to increase the number of packages we send out.”

The packages include a mix of food and toileteries that will be forwarded to the ADF via Australia Post. After that, they are distributed to overseas-serving personnel at the ADF's discretion.