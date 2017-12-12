Send a letter direct to Santa this year

LEGO, Hatchimals and LOL Dolls are all the rave amongst kids this Christmas, but not so for Goodna toddler Valentina.

The almost three year-old little girl sent a letter to Santa this year asking for a garbage truck and a skateboard which she posted through Orion Springfield Central's dedicated Letters to Santa station.

Mum Maria said it was the first time the family had participated in the event and something she believed they would continue to do throughout the years.

"It's actually the first year Valentina has been really excited about Christmas, so we booked in first to get a photo with Santa and that's when we saw the Letters to Santa station," Maria said.

"She just got so excited when she saw she could write a letter to Santa, so we wrote down a list of the things she had asked Santa for during the photo and sent it off which was fun.

"Now we're just waiting to hear back from Santa and I hear that he stocks dump trucks and skate boards in his Santa Shop, so I think Valentina's in for a nice surprise this Christmas."

2017 is the first year Orion Springfield Central has hosted its own Letters to Santa station and centre manager Melissa Crittenden said the response to the activity had been overwhelming.

"We've had so many people join in and Santa has already responded to over 1000 letters," Ms Crittenden said.

"It's been the strongest response we've ever had and we have our next batch of letters going out today and later this week.

"It's all totally free and every letter submitted by Sunday with a child's full name and address will receive a response before Christmas."

Ms Crittenden said Santa's elves would ensure every child received an individual letter from Santa and had seen everything from babies and toddlers wishing for balloons to teenagers asking for Apple watches.

The top 10 presents requested by children were Lego blocks, Hatchimals, bikes, LOL Dolls and scooters, followed by nerf guns, trampolines, Ipads/Iphones/Ipods, gaming consoles and drones.

To get involved, visit the Letters to Santa Station at Orion Springfield Central's Town Mall by December 17.