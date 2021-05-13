Menu
In an act of defiance against their own government’s policy, two LNP Senators have voted in support of bringing home Australians stranded in India.
Politics

Senators break ranks with government on India ban

by Madura McCormack
13th May 2021 2:52 PM
Two Queensland Coalition Senators have voted against their own party, in a motion calling for the government to bring home Australians stranded in India and fix the nation's quarantine system.

LNP Senators Matt Canavan and Gerard Rennick, in an act of defiance against their own government's policy, crossed the floor on Wednesday afternoon to vote on part of the Labor motion.

 

The section of the motion, put forward by Labor's Penny Wong and Kristina Keneally, called on the government to help Australians in India return, rather than jailing them and to "fix our quarantine system rather than leaving our fellow Australians stranded".

Senator Canavan has previously lashed out at the government's harsh policies making attempting to re-enter Australia from India a jailable offence.

The conservative tweeted on May 3, "We should be helping Aussies in India return, not jailing them. Let's fix our quarantine system rather than leave our fellow Australians stranded."

Liberal Senator Gerard Rennick broke ranks with the government to vote in support of bringing home Australians stranded in India. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Liberal Senator Gerard Rennick broke ranks with the government to vote in support of bringing home Australians stranded in India. Picture: Mick Tsikas

There are an estimated 9,000 Australian citizens stranded in India, which is experiencing a devastating wave of coronavirus infections. Flights home from India have been suspended until at least mid-May.

That portion of the motion was agreed to with a majority 28 votes to 23.

