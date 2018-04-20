Menu
Barry O'Sullivan in the Senate
Politics

Senator not quitting: He 'still has more work to do'

by Des Houghton
20th Apr 2018 2:29 PM
THE LNP senator who convinced Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to stage the banking royal commission has decided not to quit Parliament.

Toowoomba-based Barry O'Sullivan will recontest his Senate position when the LNP selects its next Upper House ticket in July.

There has been speculation within the party that Senator O'Sullivan, 61, was fed up with politics and considering retirement.

His decision to run again was welcomed today by former senator and Nationals leader Ron Boswell, who said Senator O'Sullivan had put in a towering performance.

He said Senator O'Sullivan, an independently wealthy businessman, was one of the primary instigators of the banking royal commission, and recently secured over $300 million in federal funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

In recent weeks he has commenced a push for additional drought assistance for Queensland graziers, calling on the Prime Minister to tour impacted regions and experience the poor conditions first-hand.

He also successfully secured an $88 million drought support package in 2015 under the Abbott government.

Senator O'Sullivan declined to comment, however his supporters said he believed his work was unfinished.

