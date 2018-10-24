Semi-trailers, truck among vehicle crime targets

TWO semi-trailers and a water tank truck are among the vehicles car thieves have targeted in the Ipswich and Somerset Regions this week.

The thefts have prompted authorities to issue a reminder for the community to secure their belongings to prevent opportunist crimes.

Lowood Police are looking for information in relation to a break and enter at Coominya where a water truck was taken on the weekend.

The water cart truck had a white cab and sign-writing on the side relating to the hire company.

The truck was locked inside a compound at a construction site in a remote location when offenders broke into he complex between lunchtime on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Lowood Police Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said there had been reports of similar incidents involving vehicle thefts in Lowood and Fernvale. "It is important that people lock their cars, remove valuables from sight, be vigilant, and contact PoliceLink with information or to report crimes," he said.

"A lot of such crimes are opportunistic, where offenders prey on easy targets such as unlocked vehicles."

Snr Sgt Peel said the thefts would likely impact livelihoods as many business owners depended on their vehicles and equipment to make a living.

"We are appealing for to people who might have seen it," he said. "To grab a truck, we are going to a different level.

"This sort of behaviour will ultimately affect someone's livelihood because they could not have got on with the job without it." Two semi-trailers; a Kruger Atm over 4.5T and a Freighetr Atm over 3.5T were reported stolen from Ipswich properties on October 20.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Contact Police Link on 131 444.