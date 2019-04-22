Semi trailer crash affecting Pacific Highway traffic

DRIVERS are being urged to take care if travelling on the Pacific Highway in the New Italy area, after a semi trailer crashed earlier this morning.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened near Turners Rd just after 6am.

Emergency services are still on the scene.

Northbound traffic is affected and drivers should expect some delays in the area.

Meanwhile, the Transport Management Centre is warning drivers to take extra care on the roads today as people return home after the Easter break.

Delays are expected in the Woodburn area and Live Traffic NSW suggests drivers could consider using the Summerland Way as an alternative route.

Double demerits are still in place today.