Semi-trailer blocking traffic on Ipswich road

A trailer has broken free from a truck and is blocking the westbound lane of Toongarra Rd, Wulkuraka in Ipswich. Photo credit: Facebook

DRIVERS have had to dodge an expected obstacle on a busy thoroughfare, after the trailer of a truck came loose and detached in an inner city Ipswich suburb.

The trailer was reported to have separated from the truck about 9.20am, blocking part of Toongarra Rd, Wulkuraka.

The westbound lane is blocked to traffic.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police had marked the trailer as a hazard.

“It’s a fairly big one by the look of it, a semi-trailer,” the spokeswoman said.

Police officers are conducting traffic control.

