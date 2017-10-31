Property

Selling Houses Australia star in town to talk real estate

REAL estate guru and television host Andrew Winter will be a popular guest at Ipswich Libraries' Cocktail Hour program next month.

Winter is a residential property expert, news media contributor and multiple award-winning host of Selling Houses Australia, host of Tiny Houses Australia and co-host of Love it or List It Australia, all on the Lifestyle Channel.

He is the author of two property books with the second, Winter's Australian Real Estate Guide, published in 2014 and still in demand from readers and prospective property moguls. He really enjoys speaking with consumers about property.

 

CITY DATE: Andrew Winter.
CITY DATE: Andrew Winter. Nick Wilson

This event, at the Library Central Branch on Friday, November 17, from 6-8pm, will be Auslan Interpreted.

Libraries and Tourism Committee chairperson Cr David Pahlke said Cocktail Hour had quickly established itself as one of the library's most successful and well-supported programs.

"Cocktail Hour is where we share inspirational stories that challenge our preconceptions of the world and celebrate the achievements of a range of diverse speakers," he said.

"This is an excellent opportunity to join one of Australia's most respected residential property experts talk about a subject he is extremely knowledgeable and passionate about.

"We continue to attract engaging and innovative speakers and as a fan favourite in print and on the small screen, Winter will be welcomed to Ipswich with open arms."

This is a free event. Check ticket availability at: https://www.eventbrite.com.au

Topics:  property advice selling houses australia whatson

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

130 jobs up for grabs in new year construction boom

130 jobs up for grabs in new year construction boom

The workers will not be outsourced but made up of council day labour.

HALLOWEEN: Where to trick or treat in Ipswich tonight

Home owners have spent weeks preparing for their version of the American tradition.

Full list of families providing the goods for Halloween

QLD FIRST: Simulator lifts aspiring pilots to cloud nine

LIFE FLIGHT: First year aviation student Mardy Tritton with vice-chancellor Professor Geraldine MacKenzie in the new USQ Springfield flight simulator.

"It puts us at the cutting edge of aviation"

How kids in these cities are falling behind Brisbane

Students in regional Queensland are less likely to finish high school than those in Brisbane

The shocking statistics we're calling on pollies to fix

Local Partners

&quot;UNIQUE DESIGN - GREAT PROPERTY IN SPECIAL SURROUNDS&quot;

219 Wildey Street, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 5 $485,000

Unique in design this large 4 bedroom brick home offers so much. Fresh open spaces, full width front verandah and a massive rear outdoor entertainment area - this...

Pring Street Medical Centre

9 Pring Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial What an amazing opportunity to acquire this prime site! With St Andrew's ... Auction Venue: Ray...

What an amazing opportunity to acquire this prime site! With St Andrew's Private Hospital undergoing a multi-million dollar redevelopment, you can utilise the...

Quality Warehouse/Office - 219m2*

Unit 9/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Warehouse- 174m2*, showroom- 12m2*, upstairs area 45m2* in modern complex andbull; ... $350,000 + GST

andbull; Warehouse- 174m2*, showroom- 12m2*, upstairs area 45m2* in modern complex andbull; Easy access - suit multiple uses - security fencing and surveillance...

SITUATION REQUIRES IMMEDIATE SALE

2 Aerodrome Road, Dalby 4405

House 4 1 4 380,000

This fully operational equine training facility is perfect for the horse enthusiasts and/or horse trainers. Properties such as this are very rarely offered to the...

PRICE REDUCTION ON BEACHSIDE STUNNER!!

1/1324 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 $399,000

Located only 100 metres to the beach this contemporary unit is now surplus to our owner's needs. With only 8 dwellings in the entire complex, privacy meets the...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... Offers Over...

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

Scenic RimSlice of Heaven

1080 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 5 3 7 Offers Over...

The standout features of this property is its rustic charm and breath taking views out to Mount Walker along with water views out to both of the dams. It's an...

IT&#39;S A RIPPER

10 Cemetery Road, Ipswich 4305

House 4 1 4 Offers Over...

This home is perfectly positioned in a fantastic location within walking distance to Bremer State High School, Ipswich University, Public Transport, and Sporting...

&quot;RENOVATED COTTAGE ON 3060m2 BLOCK IN HEART OF BRASSALL&quot;

6 McKell Street, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 1 Auction

Auction Location: ON SITE. Cute renovated 2 bedroom cottage with its own fenced yard sitting in a prime position on 3060m2 block in popular Brassall. Walk to...

&quot;TRENDY RENOVATION; VACANT AND READY FOR A NEW OWNER!&quot;

5/52 Edith Drive, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $255,000

Private and quiet with a bushy outlook, townhouses do not come better than this one! Renovated and immaculate in its presentation; bigger than you would dream of...

The Block: Dave Hughes' family 'mortified' by $3m buy

Dave Hughes’ family isn’t so thrilled about his winning Block bid.

“I didn’t think he’d end up buying it either.”

This $1.6 million Gympie house will blow your mind

Mr Payne beside the Mary River which flows through his property.

Renovated to perfection

QLD set for double-digit property growth

John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents has released the annual McGrath Report — his view on the Australian residential property market and top suburb picks. Pic supplied.

SEQ house prices are tipped to grow by up to 20 per cent

Wagners' scathing attack: Mayor backs council charges

Paul Antonio has defended the council over criticism from the region's developers.

Mayor defends council after developers lash infrastructure charges