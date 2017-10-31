Selling Houses Australia star in town to talk real estate

REAL estate guru and television host Andrew Winter will be a popular guest at Ipswich Libraries' Cocktail Hour program next month.

Winter is a residential property expert, news media contributor and multiple award-winning host of Selling Houses Australia, host of Tiny Houses Australia and co-host of Love it or List It Australia, all on the Lifestyle Channel.

He is the author of two property books with the second, Winter's Australian Real Estate Guide, published in 2014 and still in demand from readers and prospective property moguls. He really enjoys speaking with consumers about property.

CITY DATE: Andrew Winter. Nick Wilson

This event, at the Library Central Branch on Friday, November 17, from 6-8pm, will be Auslan Interpreted.

Libraries and Tourism Committee chairperson Cr David Pahlke said Cocktail Hour had quickly established itself as one of the library's most successful and well-supported programs.

"Cocktail Hour is where we share inspirational stories that challenge our preconceptions of the world and celebrate the achievements of a range of diverse speakers," he said.

"This is an excellent opportunity to join one of Australia's most respected residential property experts talk about a subject he is extremely knowledgeable and passionate about.

"We continue to attract engaging and innovative speakers and as a fan favourite in print and on the small screen, Winter will be welcomed to Ipswich with open arms."

This is a free event. Check ticket availability at: https://www.eventbrite.com.au