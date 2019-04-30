Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Darren Vestey, Andy Vestey and Ellaouise Gownes (back) and her mum Ange Gownes, are foster carers who provide homes to children in need.
Darren Vestey, Andy Vestey and Ellaouise Gownes (back) and her mum Ange Gownes, are foster carers who provide homes to children in need. Rob Williams
News

Selfless foster carers provide loving and safe home for kids

Ashleigh Howarth
by
30th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROVIDING a safe and loving home for children in need is what Andy Vestey and her husband Darren, and Ange Gownes and her daughter Ellouise, have in common.

They are some of Ipswich's many foster carers who have selflessly opened their doors and given a bed to a child or young person who can't live with their own family any more.

Since the Vesteys signed up to become foster carers 22 years ago, they have helped 78 children.

"You just love these children, and want to give them a home where they can feel safe, protected and loved," Mrs Vestey said.

"But you get so much out of it yourself. Fostering is very rewarding.

"I love being a foster carer."

Being a foster carer is something that is relatively new for the Gownes family. They signed up to become foster carers two-and-a-half-years ago.

"It was something I wanted to do, as my great grandparents had cared for a few foster kids," Mrs Gownes said.

"We decided when our girls were old enough we would sit down and have a talk about it, and they loved the idea.

"The girls really love having the boys in our house with them."

The four attended a special morning tea at the Church of Christ hall in Raceview on Monday morning in celebration of Foster and Kinship Week. Along with other carers in the region, they sat down with representatives from agencies such as Life Without Barriers, Foundations Care and Key Assets to recognise the important work they are doing to help vulnerable children.

If you would like to become a foster carer, visit https://www.qld.gov.au/ and search for foster carers.

foster and kinship carers week foster carers ipswich
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Girls' Grammar suffers profit cut, results remain strong

    premium_icon Girls' Grammar suffers profit cut, results remain strong

    News The reduction is largely because of lower earnings and increased expenditure.

    • 30th Apr 2019 12:34 AM
    Knife-wielding scooter basher turns his life around

    premium_icon Knife-wielding scooter basher turns his life around

    Crime Knife-wielding scooter basher turns his life around

    • 30th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Frock up and enjoy a day at the races for good cause

    premium_icon Frock up and enjoy a day at the races for good cause

    News Proceeds go towards one building which helps thousands of people

    • 30th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Building firm liquidator questions director payments

    premium_icon Building firm liquidator questions director payments

    News Liquidators say findings could warrant investigation