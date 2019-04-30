Selfless foster carers provide loving and safe home for kids

Darren Vestey, Andy Vestey and Ellaouise Gownes (back) and her mum Ange Gownes, are foster carers who provide homes to children in need.

Darren Vestey, Andy Vestey and Ellaouise Gownes (back) and her mum Ange Gownes, are foster carers who provide homes to children in need. Rob Williams

PROVIDING a safe and loving home for children in need is what Andy Vestey and her husband Darren, and Ange Gownes and her daughter Ellouise, have in common.

They are some of Ipswich's many foster carers who have selflessly opened their doors and given a bed to a child or young person who can't live with their own family any more.

Since the Vesteys signed up to become foster carers 22 years ago, they have helped 78 children.

"You just love these children, and want to give them a home where they can feel safe, protected and loved," Mrs Vestey said.

"But you get so much out of it yourself. Fostering is very rewarding.

"I love being a foster carer."

Being a foster carer is something that is relatively new for the Gownes family. They signed up to become foster carers two-and-a-half-years ago.

"It was something I wanted to do, as my great grandparents had cared for a few foster kids," Mrs Gownes said.

"We decided when our girls were old enough we would sit down and have a talk about it, and they loved the idea.

"The girls really love having the boys in our house with them."

The four attended a special morning tea at the Church of Christ hall in Raceview on Monday morning in celebration of Foster and Kinship Week. Along with other carers in the region, they sat down with representatives from agencies such as Life Without Barriers, Foundations Care and Key Assets to recognise the important work they are doing to help vulnerable children.

If you would like to become a foster carer, visit https://www.qld.gov.au/ and search for foster carers.