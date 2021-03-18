Selfless ambo recognised for 30-year service

Senior paramedic Damian Roche celerates his 30 years of service with partner Michelle.

Senior paramedic Damian Roche celerates his 30 years of service with partner Michelle.

PLENTY has changed for Damian Roche since he joined the ranks as a paramedic for Queensland Ambulance Service more than 31 years ago.

His passion for the job, however, remains as enduring as the very first day he laced up his boots in 1990.

Mr Roche was among a group of 22 seasoned paramedics and LAC volunteers honoured at an award ceremony at Ipswich this week.

The celebrations, which were due to take place last year, were held on Thursday after being postponed due to coronavirus.

Pursuing a career in emergency services was a likely fate the Ipswich native proved only too happy to accept.

“My father was the assistance chief of Ipswich Fire Service and my brother is the current deputy commissioner of the fire service,” he said.

(L-R) Gregory Broad, David Mann, Clem Knight, Drew Hebbron, Donald Young, Marilyn Yarrow and John Brent.

“My whole family are in the emergency services sector, my nephew too.”

He said he never considered pursuing a career outside of emergency services.

LOCAL NEWS: How long until you can adopt cute rescued puppies

Furthermore, it was the opportunity to care for people in their time of need which appealed most to him.

“I was actually in one of the teams that went into Cyclone Larry in Innisfail back in the mid-2000s, as well as being involved in the implementation of the electronic reporting system,” Mr Roche said.

(L-R) Madeleine Baggelaar, Damian Roche, Krysta-Lee Harrison, Clifford Gurdon, Drew Hebbron, George Ohan, Hayley Robinson, Joshua Natale, Ashley Nunn and Seru Waqanacev.

Affectionately known as ‘Grandpa’ by his colleagues, a humble Mr Roche had only kind words to share about the younger generation of ambos.

“The professionalism and the amount of staff that we have now has increased rapidly over the last 10 years, and the skill base that those officers have is outstanding,” he said.

LOCAL NEWS: Springfield developer calls for new partner in $15B project

“They’re very smart, they all have degrees.

“It’s our job as senior paramedics, clinicians, to guide them and give them the direction that we expect out of our staff at Ipswich and West Moreton.”

His partner of 10-plus years, Michelle, said she was inspired by Mr Roche’s dedicated efforts every day.

Joshua Natale, Angela Perry, Nathan Murray, Drew Hebbron, Maria Mourilyan, Glen Ingram, Matthew Bidgood and Christopher Hopkins.

“I’m super proud, 30 years is such a long time. It’s a commitment to the community,” she said.

“It impacts our lives more from the fact that he’s a very stoic person.

“He comes home, he tries to leave his job at home but there are some situations that are really difficult.

“Night shift’s always challenging but I don’t think I’m alone in saying that.”

She said it was his great sense of humour that uplifted his colleagues.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.