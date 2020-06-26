‘Selfless’ alleged murder victim was COVID hero

Karen Gilliland was one of the heroes involved in Rockhampton's COVID-19 response.

IN HER last act of selflessness, alleged domestic violence victim Karen Gilliland worked tirelessly as a nurse on the front lines of Rockhampton's COVID-19 crisis barely having a day off.

Police will allege Ms Gilliland, 42, was murdered with "multiple weapons" in her home on Brae Street on Tuesday night.

Her estranged husband, Nigel Gilliland, has been charged with murder after receiving surgery to self-inflicted knife wounds in the same hospital where his former wife worked, police said yesterday.

In the last weeks before her death, The Courier-Mail can reveal Ms Gilliland worked tirelessly as the pathology manager of Rockhampton Hospital, treating COVID-19 patients.

It is understood that in the last six weeks she had only managed to have a couple of days off work because she was so committed to the cause and her colleagues.

"Karen, you will never be forgotten," one colleague said.

"From day one you took me under your wing. You quickly went from being my supervisor, to a dear friend."

Ms Gilliland's colleagues said she was "such a strong and brave woman" who handled her professional and personal lives with "such a positive outlook".

"No problem ever seemed too big for you to solve," the colleague said.

"Things just won't be the same without you. I hope you know how dearly you are loved and that you will forever be in our hearts."

Ms Gilliland had been staying in a hotel for several days before she was eventually killed in her new home.

She left Mr Gilliland two months ago and it was the first time she had ever lived alone, after leaving home as a teenager to be with Mr Gilliland, The Courier-Mail understands.

Her children are now living with her mother and father.

A court official yesterday confirmed there was no record of a domestic violence order between the pair in Rockhampton.

Gilliland did not appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

His solicitor, Rowan King, ordered a brief of evidence and requested the defendant be remanded in custody.

No application for bail was made.

The matter was adjourned until August 19 for a committal call over.

